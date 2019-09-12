Senior White House official denies report US considering interim China trade deal

The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The EPA proposed replacing the 2015 water rule in December following an executive order from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the regulations for curbing the rights...Scienceread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
Dunkin' invested $100 million in its U.S. business to refresh the brand and become a key player in coffee. It's now looking to expand from its Northeast stronghold and rival...Restaurantsread more
RH, previously known as Restoration Hardware, is considering a $300 million notes offering.Retailread more
More than one in four high school students in the U.S. use e-cigarettes as teen vaping rates surged to yet another record despite efforts to control the epidemic, according to...Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has first-hand knowledge of hush money payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, two women who claim they had sex with...Politicsread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.
Bloomberg News reported earlier Thursday the Trump administration discussed putting together a limited trade deal that would delay and remove some China tariffs, citing five people familiar with the matter. The news had driven stocks to session highs.
Stocks pared most of the gains with major indexes only little changed after the senior White House official denied the report on such an interim deal.
Trump on Wednesday announced he would delay the tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 as a "gesture of good will" to China. The postponement was at the request of China Vice Premier Liu He, the nation's top trade negotiator, Trump said.
China said Thursday domestic companies have reached out to inquire about prices of U.S. agricultural products. Trump tweeted later on that it is expected China will be buying "large amounts" of U.S. farm goods.
The two countries agreed to meet in early October in Washington and hold deputy-level discussions leading up to the meeting to lay the groundwork. Vice Premier Liu said Thursday the talks next week will focus on trade balance, market access and investor protection.