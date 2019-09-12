Your Social Security checks could get bigger next year. Here's how much

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.Health and Scienceread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...Personal Financeread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...Politicsread more
Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...Retailread more
Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
When it comes to the forecast for your Social Security benefits in 2020, there's good news and bad news.
Your Social Security checks are poised to grow next year; however, the annual increase likely won't be as much as you got in 2019.
That's according to The Senior Citizens League, which on Thursday released its latest estimate for the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2020.
The nonpartisan group estimates that beneficiaries will get a 1.6% boost in 2020, down from a 2.8% increase in 2019.
That would raise the average retiree benefit of $1,460 by about $23.40 per month, compared with $40.90 this year.
The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the cost-of-living adjustment for 2020 in October.
The adjustment is calculated based on data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, through the third quarter.
The Senior Citizens League bases its estimate on data through August, and has a record of accurate predictions.
A 1.6% increase would be the lowest since 2017, the organization said. Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have averaged 1.4% in the past decade.
What's worse, Social Security benefits have lost one-third of their buying power since 2000, according to The Senior Citizens League's calculations.
More from Personal Finance:
Bill could extend Social Security solvency for rest of century
The best age besides 70 to claim Social Security benefits
Fixing Social Security might cost less than a cup of coffee
Meanwhile, Medicare Part B premiums are expected to increase to $144.30 per month in 2020 from $135.50 this year, according to estimates from Medicare trustees.
Consequently, individuals who receive the lowest Social Security benefits — $550 or less — might not see any increase in their Social Security checks because of those higher premiums, The Senior Citizens League said.
However, there is a law, called the hold harmless provision, that prevents Social Security benefits from being reduced by higher Medicare Part B premiums. That applies to about 70% of Medicare beneficiaries, according to The Senior Citizens League.