Manufacturers don't control consumer relationships, platforms like Google do, says Sorrell

Manufacturers don't have the direct relationships with shoppers they thought they would with the advent of the internet — it's platforms like Facebook that are in control, according to Martin Sorrell, executive chair of marketing group S4 Capital.

Traditionally, companies such as Unilever sell their products to stores such as Walmart, which then sell those goods on to consumers. With the advent of the internet, manufacturers imagined they would be able to move towards selling direct online, saving money and gathering information on shoppers in the process.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday, Sorrell explained that taking over some of the retailers' role had not happened for ad agency clients.

"So, in the old days, the relationship with consumers was controlled by Walmart, Tesco, Carrefour," he said. Then, "the clients thought that when the web came along, they'd have the opportunity to relate directly to consumers. And the web gave them an opportunity — manufacturers — to go straight to you and I as a consumer."