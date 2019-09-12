Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Oracle, Blackstone, Walmart, Hertz, AT&T & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Futures rose as investors cheered a delay to tariffs against Chinese imports along with announcement European Central Bank announcement.US Marketsread more
The European Central Bank (ECB) announced a massive new bond-buying program Thursday in a bid to stimulate the ailing euro zone economy.Central Banksread more
Mnuchin said Thursday that President Trump could strike a pact with China at any time, but is focused on holding out for a "good" deal.Marketsread more
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.2020 Electionsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed an across-the-board increase in Social Security benefits, financed by new taxes on high-income Americans.Politicsread more
Asian shares were generally higher after Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods as "a gesture of good will."World Economyread more
Growth stocks are falling out of favor this month, but traders agree Disney still looks like a buy.Trading Nationread more
Forty-eight percent of active U.S. stock funds outperformed their passive peers over the 12 months through June, up from 37% year-over-year, according to Morningstar.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after President Trump tweeted Wednesday night a "good will" China tariff delay.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Oracle — Co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd will be taking a health-related leave of absence, with his responsibilities covered by Co-Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz and Oracle founder Larry Ellison. The business software giant also released its quarterly earnings, with adjusted profit of 81 cents per share, matching Street forecasts. Revenue came in slightly below estimates, however.
SmileDirectClub – SmileDirectClub will make its Wall Street debut today after pricing its initial public offering at $23 per share, above the projected range of $19 to $22 a share. That price means the IPO will raise $1.3 billion and value the maker of teeth-straightening devices at $8.9 billion.
Walmart – Walmart is rolling out an unlimited grocery delivery subscription service at $98 per year. It will be offered in 200 markets around the country and expand to more than 50% of the U.S. by the end of the year.
Hertz – Investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in the car rental company to 30.1% from the prior 29.5%. Icahn and his affiliates are by far the largest shareholders in Hertz.
Anheuser-Busch InBev – Anheuser-Busch is set to revive the planned IPO of its Asia Pacific unit, according to Reuters, and plans to raise about $5 billion. The beer brewer had shelved plans for a Hong Kong IPO in July.
British American Tobacco – British American Tobacco will lay off 2,300 workers by January, about 4% of its workforce. The move by the world's second largest tobacco company will affect more than 20% of its upper management roles.
Blackstone – Blackstone raised $20.5 billion for its largest-ever real estate fund. The private-equity firm plans to invest in property around the world.
AT&T – AT&T said weakness in its wireless equipment unit could hurt current-quarter revenue, and also said this quarter's revenue at its WarnerMedia unit would fall by $400 million from a year ago.
Yelp – Yelp may be an acquisition target of daily deals company Groupon, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said Groupon is planning an acquisition amid shareholder discontent about its performance, and that the online review site may be a logical matchup.
General Electric – GE received $2.7 billion from its previously announced plan to reduce its ownership in Baker Hughes. GE sold shares at $21.50 per share and reduced its stake in Baker Hughes to 38.4 percent from more than 50%.
Activision Blizzard – The video game maker's stock was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Nomura Instinet, which notes momentum from the August launch of "World of Warcraft Classic" and positive reception surrounding the October launch of "Modern Warfare."
AbbVie – UBS upgraded the drug maker to "buy" from "neutral," based on optimism surrounding its acquisition of Allergan and the ability of key growth assets to offset the impact of declining Humira sales.