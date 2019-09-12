Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says no plan for Trump to meet Iran's Rouhani at this time

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that President Donald Trump hasn't scheduled a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"As of now, there is no plan for the president to meet with him, although the president has said that he is prepared to meet with no conditions," Mnuchin said on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran to help secure a meeting with Rouhani later this month, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday. The Islamic Republic, a target of U.S. sanctions for decades, has recently attacked oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, shot down a U.S. military drone and announced plans to execute 17 suspected U.S. spies.

"Secretary Pompeo, I and the rest of the national security team are executing on a maximum pressure strategy with Iran," Mnuchin said. "There's no question that it's working. We have cut off their money. And that's the reason why if they do come back to the negotiating table, they are coming back."

Trump fired national security advisor John Bolton this week. Bolton had argued against negotiating with Iran.