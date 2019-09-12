Trump says he would consider an interim trade deal with China

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.Politicsread more
Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
Strength in chips and a whole host of other sleeper stocks is a telling sign that the market will make it to new highs.Market Insiderread more
The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August.Economyread more
For the first time in the 2020 primary, top Democratic presidential candidates such as Biden, Warren and Sanders will share the same stage.2020 Electionsread more
U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the CDC said...Health and Scienceread more
"The S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator ... currently stands at eight, and that's not just overbought, it's way overbought," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The top court has agreed to review high-profile cases concerning the Second Amendment and LGBT workers' rights in its term beginning in October.Politicsread more
"In Canada, it's very different, and we're heavily regulated by Health Canada, which is a good thing," Executive Chairman Michael Singer says.Health and Scienceread more
Less than 2% of its workforce, or 1,900 employees, will no longer be eligible for medical coverage in 2020.Retailread more
The vast majority of key ingredients for drugs that many Americans rely on are manufactured abroad, mostly in China.Health and Scienceread more
President Donald Trump signaled Thursday that he would consider an interim trade deal with China, even though he would not prefer it.
The president told reporters he would like to ink a full agreement with the world's second largest economy. However, he left the door open to striking a limited deal with Beijing.
"If we're going to do the deal, let's get it done," he told reporters as he left for a congressional Republican retreat in Baltimore. "A lot of people are talking about it, I see a lot of analysts are saying an interim deal — meaning we'll do pieces of it, the easy ones first. But there's no easy or hard. There's a deal or there's not a deal. But it's something we would consider, I guess."
Trump's statements add to confusion sparked earlier in the day about what the White House would accept in its ongoing negotiations with China. U.S. stock indexes initially climbed on a report that the Trump administration talked about crafting an interim agreement. A White House official then said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering such a deal, causing markets to give up some of those gains.
A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to clarify whether Trump's position had changed from earlier in the day.
Trade negotiators from the world's two largest economies plan to meet next week as they continue efforts to salvage a trade pact and end a widening conflict. The trade war between the U.S. and China has led to concerns about hurt for U.S. consumer and helped to fuel fears of flagging global economic growth.
On Wednesday, Trump said he would hold off on hiking tariff rates on $250 billion in Chinese goods until Oct. 15 instead of Oct. 1. He called it a "gesture of good will" because of "the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary."
As the trade war rages, Trump has downplayed its effects on American consumers and the U.S. economy. The president has said he is fine to leave tariffs in place, arguing China has taken a bigger hit from the duties than the U.S. (American businesses bear much of the cost of Trump's tariffs).
Still, he wants to strike a deal with Beijing and force China to change its trade practices as he looks to show he has followed through on a key campaign promise ahead of his 2020 reelection bid.