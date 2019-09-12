Trump's 'small concession' doesn't mean the trade war with China is ending, experts say

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump delays tariff hikes by two weeks in 'good will' gesture to...

President Trump tweeted he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15.

Politicsread more

Why Cramer thinks Apple's iPhone 11 will be a boon to Instagram

"When you see those terrific camera options for the new iPhone, you know what that's for?" asks Jim Cramer. "Instagram."

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Oracle CEO Mark Hurd to take a leave of absence for health...

Oracle's Mark Hurd, who was hired by founder Larry Ellison in 2010, is taking a leave of absence, the company said on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Trump rules out for now cutting capital-gains taxes

The White House is expected to discuss indexing capital gains to inflation, a tax proposal that Trump appeared to back away from.

Politicsread more

Boone Pickens—'Oracle of Oil,' corporate raider, billionaire...

T. Boone Pickens was a wildcatter, corporate raider, hedge fund founder, and billionaire philanthropist.

Investingread more

Here's what could move the markets on Thursday

Consumer inflation and the outcome of the European Central Bank's rates meeting could both be market movers Thursday.

Market Insiderread more

Trump administration readies ban on flavored e-cigarettes amid...

An outbreak of a mysterious vaping-linked lung disease has sickened hundreds and killed at least six people.

Health and Scienceread more

SmileDirectClub prices IPO at $23 per share, valuing the company...

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company plans to start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Health and Scienceread more

Jim Cramer: These are the 5 stocks you should buy right now

The stocks of Starbucks, VMWare and Splunk have dipped recently, so now is the time to add them to your portfolio, Jim Cramer says

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Kamala Harris could lose support from big money donors if she...

Senator Kamala Harris could lose the support of some of her top big money supporters if she fails to make a dent in Thursdays debate.

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Oracle, Aurora...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Sept. 11.

Market Insiderread more

Pence's Doonbeg detour cost nearly $600K in ground transportation...

Ground transportation for Vice President Mike Pence's stay at President Donald Trump's Doonbeg, Ireland, resort cost taxpayers nearly $600,000, according to State Department...

Politicsread more
World Economy

Trump's 'small concession' doesn't mean the trade war with China is ending, experts say

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 as "a gesture of good will."
  • His announcement followed an earlier move by Beijing to exempt 16 types of American products from additional tariffs. 
  • While such de-escalation in tensions between the two countries is welcomed, it's still difficult to see both sides reaching any "real resolution" anytime soon, said James McCormack, Fitch's global head of sovereign ratings.   
President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at a press conference following their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Artyom Ivanov | TASS | Getty Images

The U.S. and China have appeared to dial down their trade fight by announcing some concessions on tariffs — but experts warned that it's not yet time to pop the champagne.

Markets in Asia rose on U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet that he will delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 as "a gesture of good will." His announcement followed an earlier move by Beijing on Wednesday to exempt 16 types of American products from additional tariffs.

But, while such de-escalation in tensions between the two countries is welcomed, it's still difficult to see both sides reaching any "real resolution" anytime soon, said James McCormack, Fitch's global head of sovereign ratings.

"Things change very quickly, it's hard to know what motivation there is — to be honest — on the U.S. side. So, I wouldn't want to read too much into a small concession suggesting that we're on the road to this being resolved," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"I think there's a couple more chapters yet to be written in the trade war," McCormack added.

China, too, may not necessarily be softening its stance on trade with its move to exempt some U.S. goods from additional tariffs, according to Iris Pang, greater China economist at Dutch bank ING.

She said in a Wednesday note that Beijing had, in fact, been considering such a move since May. So, the tariff exemption was aimed more at supporting the Chinese economy, and less of "a gesture of sincerity towards the U.S." ahead of next month's trade talks, she explained.

"There are still many uncertainties in the coming trade talks. An exemption list of just 16 items will not change China's stance. We believe that China will stand very firm in the negotiations, which will be similar to the last round of talks," Pang said.

Unpredictable trade war

From an investment standpoint, the U.S.-China trade war remained unpredictable, according to Daniel Gerard, head of investment and risk advisory for Asia Pacific at State Street Global Exchange.

That means it's still too early for investors to put more money into risk assets such as stocks, he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. That's especially the case as the trade war has come at a time when developments such as the Brexit crisis also added to uncertainties worldwide, he added.

The trade conflict, which started last year, has escalated multiple times this year with both sides repeatedly increasing tariffs on each other's goods. The latest tariff increases took place earlier this month before the two countries agreed to meet in October for another round of negotiations.

Still, analysts from Citi Research wrote in a note that the latest "goodwill gestures" by the U.S. and China have "induced hope for a respite in US-China tensions even as structural differences" have persisted.