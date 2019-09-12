Your first trade for Thursday, September 12

Stocks opened higher as investors cheered a delay to higher U.S. tariffs against Chinese imports.US Marketsread more
Leaders of 145 companies wrote a letter to the Senate Thursday, urging the governmental body to take action on gun safety.Retailread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
The FDA grants clearance to GE Healthcare's new artificial intelligence-powered X-ray device for patients suffering from a collapsed lung.Health and Scienceread more
The National Labor Relations Board has ordered Google to strike community guidelines that ban employees from discussing political and workplace issues, the Wall Street Journal...Technologyread more
Magnates and friends of prominent wildcatter T. Boone Pickens remembered him fondly in comments to CNBC.Investingread more
Mnuchin appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday and refused to confirm that when asked then, but said he had since confirmed it.Real Estateread more
The head of Nissan Motor's China business and an executive tasked with leading its revival have emerged as two of the top candidates to take over as the next CEO.Autosread more
U.S. e-cigarettes maker Juul Labs has entered China, with online storefronts on e-commerce sites owned by Alibaba and JD.com to tap the world's largest market of smokers.Health and Scienceread more
Democratic frontrunners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are finally set to square off face to face.2020 Electionsread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Verizon.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Oracle.
Dan Nathan was a buyer of Disney.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Lyft.
