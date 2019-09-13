2019 Business Journalism Workshops Recap

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2019 CNBC Business Journalism Workshops this summer! We met over 50 talented journalists in Atlanta, Miami and San Antonio and wish everyone continued success in their careers.

Here's what people had to say about the workshops: "It was so great to take part in the workshop! I went in with a certain level of intimidation about business journalism but left feeling empowered enough to know it's something I could immerse myself in and learn."

- Susan, Business Reporting Workshop, 2019 AAJA National Convention "It was great meeting the talented folks of CNBC, and I liked the challenge of the hands-on activity. The workshop opened my eyes to new possibilities!"

- Tiffany, Business Reporting Workshop, 2019 AAJA National Convention "I learned so much so quickly, and it made me eager and determined to become a business news associate – something that I was unsure about prior to attending the workshop. I know now that business journalism is something I can enjoy and succeed at, and I must thank you and everyone involved with the workshop for that."

- Jared, Business News Associates Workshop, 2019 NABJ Annual Convention "The workshop was very informative about both the network and, more broadly, business journalism. It was the most impressive session I went to during the conference and it was super enlightening about CNBC."

-Steve, Business Producing Workshop, 2019 Excellence in Journalism Conference