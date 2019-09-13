2019 Business Journalism Workshops Recap

Skip Navigation
Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2019 CNBC Business Journalism Workshops this summer!

We met over 50 talented journalists in Atlanta, Miami and San Antonio and wish everyone continued success in their careers.

Here's what people had to say about the workshops:

  • "It was so great to take part in the workshop! I went in with a certain level of intimidation about business journalism but left feeling empowered enough to know it's something I could immerse myself in and learn."
    - Susan, Business Reporting Workshop, 2019 AAJA National Convention
  • "It was great meeting the talented folks of CNBC, and I liked the challenge of the hands-on activity. The workshop opened my eyes to new possibilities!"
    - Tiffany, Business Reporting Workshop, 2019 AAJA National Convention
  • "I learned so much so quickly, and it made me eager and determined to become a business news associate – something that I was unsure about prior to attending the workshop. I know now that business journalism is something I can enjoy and succeed at, and I must thank you and everyone involved with the workshop for that."
    - Jared, Business News Associates Workshop, 2019 NABJ Annual Convention
  • "The workshop was very informative about both the network and, more broadly, business journalism. It was the most impressive session I went to during the conference and it was super enlightening about CNBC."
    -Steve, Business Producing Workshop, 2019 Excellence in Journalism Conference

And a very special thank you to our partners at the Asian American Journalists Association, National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Radio Television Digital News Association and Society of Professional Journalists for your support of our efforts. We value the consideration, time and effort it takes to plan your conventions and are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of them.

We look forward to seeing you in 2020! Please visit cnbccareers.com for career opportunities.

Mary Duffy
Vice President, Talent Development
Senior Executive Producer
CNBC