Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Etsy Southwest Airlines & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.Economyread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.2020 Electionsread more
Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.Marketsread more
After seven straight positive sessions, the Dow is set to open near its July record highs.Marketsread more
One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.Trading Nationread more
Apple opened up orders for its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday. The phones will be released on Sept. 20.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on FridayInvestingread more
London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.Europe Newsread more
Goldman lowered its price target and said it sees a 26% downside to shares due to the company's Apple TV+ trial.
"We believe that Apple plans to account for its 1-year trial for TV+ as a ~$60 discount to a combined hardware and services bundle. This method of accounting will likely result in lower up front ASPs and margins and then higher services revenue growth. Effectively, Apple's method of accounting moves revenue from hardware to Services even though customers do not perceive themselves to be paying for TV+."
Read more about this call here.
Wedbush said in its upgrade that it sees several "new" initiatives at the e-commerce company that will drive growth going forward.
"We upgrade ETSY to OUTPERFORM as we now see a critical mass of new initiatives, highlighted by Etsy Ads and free shipping, that can drive stronger GMS growth and margin expansion over time. We particularly like the timing with both Etsy Ads and free shipping launching into the holiday season supported by Etsy's brand marketing push, where it is seeing early signs of strong ROI on TV and Social."
Macquarie said Southwest will be able to more fully utilize its new revenue management system and more efficiently schedule aircraft once the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet ends.
"We think that the airline will now be able to fully utilize its new revenue management system and more efficiently schedule its aircraft as the MAX's are ungrounded and reintroduced into their system. We also like Southwest's move to join Travelport and Amadeus Travel Platforms global distribution systems as we think that it gives the airline a new growth platform with small to medium businesses. We've pushed our valuation multiple towards the upper end of their 3 year historical average as we are factoring in the current uncertain economic environment and Southwest's long track record of stable earnings and its strong balance sheet which positions it for a rotation into quality."
Citi downgraded the stock mainly on valuation.
"Although we view O'Reilly as a best-in-class operator with superior supply chain / in-stock rates, strong management expertise and an admirable Pro business, we remain on the sideline because of valuation."
Following the company's earnings report, Loop said it thinks shares will remain range bound until the macro begins to "improve." Broadcom designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and infrastructure software products.
"Although Broadcom delivered revenue results that met expectations, with a slight upside to EPS, and the company left its F2019 guidance unchanged, management noted multiple times that unless the current macroeconomic uncertainty improves, Broadcom is expecting to see a very low-growth environment for the foreseeable future. End demand was said to have bottomed, but is expected to remain at these reduced levels for some time."