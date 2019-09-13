Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Etsy Southwest Airlines & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Goldman lowered its price target and said it sees a 26% downside to shares due to the company's Apple TV+ trial.

"We believe that Apple plans to account for its 1-year trial for TV+ as a ~$60 discount to a combined hardware and services bundle. This method of accounting will likely result in lower up front ASPs and margins and then higher services revenue growth. Effectively, Apple's method of accounting moves revenue from hardware to Services even though customers do not perceive themselves to be paying for TV+."

Read more about this call here.