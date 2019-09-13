Apple disputes negative Goldman call hitting the stock, says TV+ will not have 'material impact'

Apple disputed the negative call by Goldman Sachs on Friday, which hit the stock, taking issue with the firm's negative characterization on how Apple would account for its new TV+ service.

Goldman said that the one-year free trial of the TV+ service would have a "material negative impact" on earnings by showing lower hardware profit margins. Goldman believes that this issue will send the stock significantly lower, so the firm cut its 12-month price target.

"We do not expect the introduction of Apple TV+, including the accounting treatment for the service, to have a material impact on our financial results," the company said in a statement to CNBC.

Apple shares – which were down by 2.6% on Friday before the statement – rebounded slightly, to trade down 1.8%.