California passes new rules that cap payday loan interest at 36%

There are approximately 23,000 payday lenders in the U.S., almost twice the number of McDonald's restaurants.

More than 23 million people relied on at least one payday loan last year. On Friday, Sep. 13, California passed legislation that would make these loans less expensive for residents. The California State Legislature passed the Fair Access to Credit Act, which blocks lenders from charging more than 36% on loans of $2,500 to $10,000. Previously, there was no interest rate cap on loans over $2,500, and the state's Department of Business Oversight found over half of these loans carried annual percentage rates of 100% or more. Payday loans are typically small, personal loans consisting of a few hundred dollars, and for some they can be the only way to get cash quickly. You can get these in most states by walking into a lender's store with a valid ID, proof of income and a bank account. No physical collateral is needed. In recent years, lenders have even made them available online. Personal loans were the fastest-growing debt category among all consumers in 2018, bigger than auto loans, credit cards, mortgages and student loans, according to credit agency Experian. But payday loans can be extremely risky, in large part because of the expense: The national average APR for a payday loan is almost 400%. That's over 20 times the average credit card interest rate. The high cost of these loans, and their short repayment period, means that it's easy to get sucked into a cycle of taking out loans and rolling them over instead of paying them off. "The California Legislature took a historic step today toward curbing predatory lending," Marisabel Torres, California policy director for the Center for Responsible Lending, a nonprofit, said Friday, adding she hopes Governor Gavin Newsom acts quickly and signs this bill into law.﻿

Why lawmakers are taking on payday loans

I'm not saying to you that all payday lenders are loan sharks, but a good many are. They have found a way to feast on the poor, the underprivileged and the people who are trying to make it. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)

Critics worry new rules will make cash harder to get

What happens if more lawmakers succeed in capping interest rates on payday loans? It depends on who you ask. Some Republican lawmakers and supporters of law-abiding payday lenders say that capping the rates would make it difficult for storefronts to continue to provide these types of loans without collateral. Without these lenders, consumers may not have a lot of options if they need a cash advance. "Regulations that curb choice and stifle access to credit have no place in our economy," Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.) said earlier this year. "Restricting the availability of short-term credit will not solve the financial problems facing so many American families, but it will push them toward riskier and unregulated products." Diego Zuluaga, a policy analyst at the libertarian think tank the Cato Institute, pointed out in the May congressional hearing that the United Kingdom enacted a similar interest-rate cap on payday loans. He said research found the number of borrowers dropped 53% within 18 months of the cap being introduced, more than double the 21% regulators predicted. "Given that regulators' forecasts aimed for the 'optimal' amount of payday borrowing, this miscalibration of the interest cap's impact almost surely left hundreds of thousands of borrowers worse off," he told the committee. But consumer advocates say capping payday loan rates will not significantly impact consumers' ability to get cash. Many states already impose interest-rate restrictions, and consumers have found other ways to address financial shortfalls, says Diane Standaert, director of state policy at the Center for Responsible Lending.

