The most popular drinks at one of Britain's biggest pub groups are non-alcoholic

The founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon believes "it is almost sacrilege" to find that the most popular drink orders in one of Britain's biggest pub groups are non-alcoholic.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday, JD Wetherspoon's Tim Martin said pubs were having to adapt to a rise of coffee shops and restaurants in the last three decades.

British pubs "used to have their own nice little monopoly," he said, but changing trends — such as younger people consuming less alcohol — had forced pubs to offer more variety to their consumers.

"Millennials are drinking less. So, our number one draft product is Pepsi cola — which is almost sacrilege. And, we sell more coffee and tea combined, which isn't a draft product, than Pepsi," Martin said.

"So, that's one of the trends that you are seeing. More variety is required as well … but I would say far more non-alcoholic drinks, far more coffee and more food in pubs. Those are the big trends."