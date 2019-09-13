FDA finds impurity in popular heartburn medicine Zantac that could cause cancer

Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.Real Estateread more
Federal health officials have learned that Sanofi's heartburn medication Zantac includes an impurity that could cause cancer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday.
The FDA said it has been investigating the carcinogen, called N-nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA, in blood pressure and heart failure medicines since last year, and is evaluating whether low levels pose a risk to patients.
"The FDA is not calling for individuals to stop taking ranitidine at this time; however, patients taking prescription ranitidine who wish to discontinue use should talk to their health care professional about other treatment options," the FDA said in the statement.
Ranitidine medicines are used to treat stomach acidity and heartburn.
Shares of Sanofi dipped on the news before rebounding. They were about flat in mid-morning trading. Sanofi declined to immediately comment.