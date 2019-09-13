Attacks on central bankers are 'extremely unjust,' former ECB chief says

Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.Marketsread more
Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.Politicsread more
More than two-thirds of chief financial officers at big U.S. corporations think Donald Trump will be reelected President of the United States in 2020. One potential reason: A...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
"The markets are really pricing in Goldilocks: they're pricing in more Fed cuts and some sort of positive resolution to trade," says Joseph Zidle, Blackstone's chief...World Marketsread more
WeWork owner The We Company said it plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of founder and...Financeread more
Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.World Marketsread more
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is moving his office, more than half of his staff and himself to Florida early next year, people familiar with the plan.Financeread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.2020 Electionsread more
China's plans for a digital currency could serve as a "foundation" for the yuan's internationalization, allowing it to be distributed across the globe, says Circle's Jeremy...Cryptocurrencyread more
Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Jean-Claude Trichet condemned attacks on central banks after current President Mario Draghi faced a backlash over the major stimulus package announced Thursday.
One German tabloid newspaper on Friday featured an image of Draghi as Count Dracula "sucking' savers" money away, while new Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann expressed public concerns over the longevity of Draghi's policy in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
President Donald Trump also took to Twitter in the aftermath of the ECB's announcement, which included 20 billion euros in net asset purchases per month for an indefinite period and a 10 basis point deposit rate cut, to accuse the ECB of depreciating the euro with a knock-on effect of hurting U.S. exports.
"Central banks have, very unfortunately, been since quite a long period of time more or less the only game in town. It is extremely unjust to attack them, in my opinion," Trichet told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Friday, calling the response by some newspapers "totally unacceptable."
"This is not the same in the U.S., because in the United States, it is the executive branch chief himself who is embarking on some attacks, even personal attacks. It is not of course the case in Europe, there is no such thing at the level of heads of government or heads of state," he added.
The issue of attempted politicization of central banks has been amplified of late, with Trump repeatedly going after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Governments in Italy, India, Turkey and Argentina have also moved to increase their influence over monetary policymakers.
"I have to say, really, that the central banks have proved incredibly responsible in all advanced economies, and we are left very much alone by the other partners, which is not normal," Trichet said.