Attacks on central bankers are 'extremely unjust,' former ECB chief says

Former European Central Bank (ECB) chief Jean-Claude Trichet condemned attacks on central banks after current President Mario Draghi faced a backlash over the major stimulus package announced Thursday.

One German tabloid newspaper on Friday featured an image of Draghi as Count Dracula "sucking' savers" money away, while new Austrian National Bank Governor Robert Holzmann expressed public concerns over the longevity of Draghi's policy in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter in the aftermath of the ECB's announcement, which included 20 billion euros in net asset purchases per month for an indefinite period and a 10 basis point deposit rate cut, to accuse the ECB of depreciating the euro with a knock-on effect of hurting U.S. exports.