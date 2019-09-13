China said to call on state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.Politicsread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.2020 Electionsread more
Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
Strength in chips and a whole host of other sleeper stocks is a telling sign that the market will make it to new highs.Market Insiderread more
The total shortfall rose to nearly $1.07 trillion, thanks to a difference between revenue and expenses of more than $214.1 billion in August.Economyread more
Flanked by Sanders and Warren at center stage, Biden was aggressive on health care at the start of the Democratic primary debate.2020 Electionsread more
Privately run Chinese firms bought at least 10 boatloads of U.S. soybeans on Thursday, the country's most significant purchases since at least June, traders saidPoliticsread more
U.S. health officials have narrowed their investigation of a mysterious lung disease that has killed at least six people to 380 "probable" and "confirmed" cases, the CDC said...Health and Scienceread more
U.S. President Donald Trump signaled Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China.Asia Marketsread more
"The S&P's proprietary short-range oscillator ... currently stands at eight, and that's not just overbought, it's way overbought," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
A proponent of so-called universal basic income, Yang wants to give all Americans $1,000 a month.2020 Electionsread more
China has called on its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong, including stepping up investment and
asserting more control of companies in the financial hub, executives familiar with the matter said, as Beijing attempts to calm months of unrest in the city.
At a meeting this week in Shenzhen, the city bordering Hong Kong, senior representatives from nearly 100 of China's largest state-run companies were urged to do their part to help cool China's biggest political crisis in years, three executives, including one who was present, told Reuters.
At the meeting, the firms pledged to invest more in key Hong Kong industries including real estate and tourism in a bid to create jobs for local citizens and stabilize financial markets, two of the executives said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
No specific investments were discussed or agreed upon, they said.