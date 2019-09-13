Italian tax police place under home arrests Atlantia's units officials

U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.Economyread more
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.2020 Electionsread more
Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from four major tech companies, the committee announced Friday.Technologyread more
Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.Marketsread more
"Warren is gaining more than any other candidate because her base support is more intense than any other candidate," Frank Luntz says.2020 Electionsread more
One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.Trading Nationread more
WeWork owner The We Company said it plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of founder and...Financeread more
Apple opened up orders for its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday. The phones will be released on Sept. 20.Technologyread more
London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.Europe Newsread more
Italian tax police have placed under home arrest three officials of infrastructure group Atlantia's units in an inquiry into falsified reports over motorway viaducts' safety checks.
Both Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia and its maintenance unit SPEA Engineering are involved in the probe, stemming from a separate investigation into the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people last year.