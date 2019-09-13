Italian tax police place under home arrests Atlantia's units officials

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

US retail sales rose more than expected in August as auto buying...

U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.

Economy

'No strategy,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China...

The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.

2020 Elections

House committee asks Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet to turn...

Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from four major tech companies, the committee announced Friday.

Technology

US–China trade war optimism? Big companies are not buying it

Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...

CNBC Global CFO Council

China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of...

China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.

Markets

Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple,...

Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.

Markets

Warren resonates in debates because she's smart and real, says...

"Warren is gaining more than any other candidate because her base support is more intense than any other candidate," Frank Luntz says.

2020 Elections

It could get worse for one beaten-up payments stock, chart...

One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.

Trading Nation

WeWork curbs CEO's voting power in a bid to boost its IPO...

WeWork owner The We Company said it plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of founder and...

Finance

Apple's new iPhone 11 is now available for pre-order

Apple opened up orders for its new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Friday. The phones will be released on Sept. 20.

Technology

London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover offer

London Stock Exchange has rejected Hong Kong Exchange's $39 billion takeover offer, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.

Europe News

Trump says he would consider an interim trade deal with China

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.

Politics
Europe News

Italian tax police place under home arrests Atlantia's units officials

A picture taken on August 16, 2018 shows the plaque of the headquarters of the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia in Rome.
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Italian tax police have placed under home arrest three officials of infrastructure group Atlantia's units in an inquiry into falsified reports over motorway viaducts' safety checks.

Both Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia and its maintenance unit SPEA Engineering are involved in the probe, stemming from a separate investigation into the collapse of a motorway bridge in Genoa, which killed 43 people last year.