London Stock Exchange rejects Hong Kong takeover offer

An aerial view of the London Stock Exchange Paternoster Square

London Stock Exchange (LSE) rejected Hong Kong Exchange's (HKEX) takeover offer on Friday, opting to stick with its planned purchase of data and analytics group Refinitiv.

The LSE said in a statement that it has fundamental concerns about key aspects of the proposal.

"Accordingly, the board unanimously rejects the conditional proposal and, given its fundamental flaws, sees no merit in further engagement," the LSE said in a statement.

LSE shares were trading up 1.6% at 7,370 pence after the statement, little changed from earlier levels.

HKEX made its £29.6 billion ($36.8 billion) offer on Wednesday and it has been coolly received by shareholders so far, though analysts expect the Asian exchange to return with an improved proposal.