MoviePass will shut down for good on Sept. 14

Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...
Apple told CNBC in a statement that it does not expect the launch of Apple TV+ "to have a material impact on our financial results," as Goldman estimated.
After an employee accused Google of stifling free speech, the company settled with the U.S. National Labor Relations board and will post a list of worker rights.
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point Wednesday, but what it says about the future will drive markets.
Felicity Huffman paid $15,000 as part of a cheating scheme to have a college counselor correct wrong answers on her oldest daughter's SAT scores in 2017, according to federal...
Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed on Friday after President Trump he'd be open to an interim trade deal with China.
WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.
Shares of flooring company Lumber Liquidators plunged Friday after founder and former CEO Thomas Sullivan decided to opt out of his bid to take the company private.
MoviePass announced on Friday it's shutting down the discount ticketing service on Sept. 14. Shares of MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics dropped 10% Friday afternoon, though the stock trades for a fraction of a penny.
MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics notified subscribers that it plans to close down the service because its "efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date." It has formed a strategic review committee, made up of the company's independent directors, to explore "strategic and financial alternatives" for the company.
Among the options its considering are a sale of the company in its entirety, a sale of the company's assets, including MoviePass, Moviefone and MoviePass Films, as well as the possibility of a reorganization of the company. Helios and Matheson Analytics noted that any transaction would include the "assumption or settlement" of any of its liabilities.
Prior to the service's closure, MoviePass had a been struggling for more than a year. Last March, MoviePass launched a revamped version of its unlimited plan, which lets users watch one movie per day, as part of an eleventh-hour attempt to revive the subscription service. However, the service saw its subscriber base plummet from more than 3 million members to about 225,000 as of April 2019.
