MoviePass will shut down for good on Sept. 14

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

This was the worst week for mortgage rates in 3 years

Analysts now wonder if this is a short-term correction from recent lows or a new shift toward rising rates.

Real Estateread more

Dow notches 8-day winning streak, nears record on trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.

US Marketsread more

'The most important chart in the world' offers a warning sign for...

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...

Marketsread more

Apple disputes negative Goldman call hitting the stock

Apple told CNBC in a statement that it does not expect the launch of Apple TV+ "to have a material impact on our financial results," as Goldman estimated.

Marketsread more

Google's settlement on free speech forces it to post employees'...

After an employee accused Google of stifling free speech, the company settled with the U.S. National Labor Relations board and will post a list of worker rights.

Technologyread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point Wednesday, but what it says about the future will drive markets.

Market Insiderread more

Felicity Huffman sentenced in college admissions cheating case

Felicity Huffman paid $15,000 as part of a cheating scheme to have a college counselor correct wrong answers on her oldest daughter's SAT scores in 2017, according to federal...

Politicsread more

Cyberattacks against US helped fund North Korea's weapons...

Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.

Technologyread more

10-year yield surges the most in a week since 2016 as recession...

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed on Friday after President Trump he'd be open to an interim trade deal with China.

Bondsread more

WeWork's valuation could fall to below $15 billion in IPO, down...

WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.

Technologyread more

Lumber Liquidators stock tumbles after former CEO backs out of...

Shares of flooring company Lumber Liquidators plunged Friday after founder and former CEO Thomas Sullivan decided to opt out of his bid to take the company private.

Marketsread more

Virginia attorney general silent on potential Liberty University...

A Politico article detailed alleged self-dealing by Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., who is a leading backer of President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more
Tech

MoviePass will shut down for good on Sept. 14

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • MoviePass announced on Friday it's shutting down the discount ticketing service on Sept. 14. 
  • The company informed subscribers that it was ending the service because its "efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date."
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics, MoviePass' parent company, said it has formed a strategic review committee to explore a possible sale of all or some of its assets. 
Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

MoviePass announced on Friday it's shutting down the discount ticketing service on Sept. 14. Shares of MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics dropped 10% Friday afternoon, though the stock trades for a fraction of a penny. 

MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics notified subscribers that it plans to close down the service because its "efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date." It has formed a strategic review committee, made up of the company's independent directors, to explore "strategic and financial alternatives" for the company. 

Among the options its considering are a sale of the company in its entirety, a sale of the company's assets, including MoviePass, Moviefone and MoviePass Films, as well as the possibility of a reorganization of the company. Helios and Matheson Analytics noted that any transaction would include the "assumption or settlement" of any of its liabilities. 

Prior to the service's closure, MoviePass had a been struggling for more than a year. Last March, MoviePass launched a revamped version of its unlimited plan, which lets users watch one movie per day, as part of an eleventh-hour attempt to revive the subscription service. However, the service saw its subscriber base plummet from more than 3 million members to about 225,000 as of April 2019. 

 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.