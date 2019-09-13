The only investing tips you need to get started even if you're an absolute beginner

Equities. Shares. Dividends. Asset classes. Investing is filled with unfamiliar terms. You've heard how risky the stock market is. You know you have to put your money in the right places at the right time. "People can be paralyzed even before they start," said David Wilson, a certified financial planner at Watts Capital in New York. One reason is the lack of financial literacy. "It's not really addressed in the schools," said Wilson, who is also the founder of Planning to Wealth in New York. People start with limited knowledge, and they're not used to talking about money. The good news is, you can keep it simple. "Stick to investing basics," Wilson said. "Develop an overall plan, keep expenses low, diversify, rebalance." And don't forget the last fundamental: "Ignore the noise, and avoid market timing," Wilson said. There is no best time to invest, or right stocks to pick. Here's all you need to know to invest for wealth, no matter how young you are or how small your salary.

Pick a method

If the options seem dizzying, Wilson says there are three main ways to invest. "Spend the time and do online research," he said. Then pick a provider and open your account. Or try an online platform, aka a robo-advisor. Wilson touts the low minimums, streamlined process and consumer-friendly dashboards. "It's a less intimidating interface than major [provider] platforms," Wilson said. "There's great appeal to answering five to 10 questions, and having your account opened." Those questions help you understand your tolerance for risk and pick an appropriate asset allocation, or what to invest your money in. Or go to an actual in-person advisor for customized advice. Dig a little deeper and you'll find you understand most of what the experts are talking about.

MStudioImages | E+ | Getty Images

The fact is, over long periods of time, investing your money means it will earn more. And, says Wilson, "given that prices increase every day because of inflation," you'll need more to meet prices. "The market is rigged [in favor of] people who can invest for long periods of time," Wilson said. And that's a good thing if you're younger. But even if you're in your 40s, that still gives you a couple of decades to build some wealth.

What's a stock? A bond?

You've got this