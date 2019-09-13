The $400 billion outdoor industry sounds alarm on Trump's trade war tariffs

Representatives from VF Corporation, Columbia Sportswear, Nester Hosiery, and NEMO Equipment met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week, letting them know just how hard the U.S.-China trade war is hitting their bottom-line.

"We want our message to get across that this is effecting American businesses, American jobs, American innovation and it's just delaying all of that," said Katie Kumerow, sustainability manager for Nester Hosiery, which manufactures specialty socks.

From September 2018 to July 2019, outdoor recreation businesses have paid $1.8 billion more in tariffs compared to the year ago period, according to new data released Thursday by the Outdoor Industry Association. This tariff increase is nearly triple what outdoor industry companies paid last year, according to the trade group's latest data.

"Our growth is being hampered right now because we are not able to expand our workforce," says Brent Merriam, Nemo Equipment Chief Operating Officer, who joined fellow association members on Capitol Hill Thursday.

NEMO Equipment, a 30-person New Hampshire-based manufacturer of sleeping bags and tents, has paid $175,000 in tariffs so far. While that might not seem like much, Merriam says it means a lot to his business, and has resulted in putting three jobs on hold.

NEMO Equipment has also had to dedicate time and resources to finding new supply chain partners. Merriam traveled to the Philippines last fall as part of an effort to relocate a line of camp chairs from a supplier in China.

"The resources that we normally would've applied to innovating new products have been diverted to making the same product we already make somewhere else," Merriam said.

Nester Hosiery, which is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, has faced its own set of challenges when it comes to sock production. Its largest merino wool supplier was based in China. Immediately after the Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports last September, the supplier moved production to its European factories to avoid much of the penalties.

The process took nearly six months, and even now, the lead time for ordering materials is three to four weeks longer than before.

"The transition itself was problematic and caused a lot of delays, and even now that all our raw materials from them are fully transitioned to Europe, we're seeing capacity issues and generally longer lead times to get the wool to North Carolina where we knit our socks," Kumerow said.