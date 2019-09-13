Cyberattacks against US helped fund North Korea's weapons program, say feds

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that North Korean state-sponsored hacking groups attacked critical infrastructure, drawing illicit funds that ultimately funded the country's weapons and missile programs.

The groups launched ransomware campaigns among other types of attacks, according to Treasury's announcement. The direct link to North Korea's missile program creates further ethical hurdles for companies, insurers and municipalities that must decide whether or not to pay ransoms to criminal groups that have locked up their files.

Treasury says three hacking groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure."

"Treasury is taking action against North Korean hacking groups that have been perpetrating cyber attacks to support illicit weapon and missile programs," Sigal Mandelker, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the release.

"We will continue to enforce existing U.S. and UN sanctions against North Korea and work with the international community to improve cybersecurity of financial networks," Mandelker said.