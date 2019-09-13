US-listed Chinese companies are on a financing tear

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes NIO in celebration of their IPO.

BEIJING — Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.

It's an indication of the companies' need for financing, and of the market's growing confidence in the businesses, analysts said.

Shenzhen-based LexinFintech announced Wednesday it entered into an agreement with Asian private equity giant PAG for the sale of $300 million of seven-year convertible notes, which can be exchanged for stock at $14 a share as early as six months after issuance.

Convertible bonds are debt that can be converted into a specified number of shares, while offering the benefits of a bond, such as interest payments.

LexinFintech, which operates an installment purchase e-commerce site and a consumer loan platform, closed more than 5% higher Thursday at $11.79 a share.

The news follows a Sept. 5 announcement from Chinese electric car company Nio that it entered into an agreement for the issuance of $200 in convertible notes — split between an affiliate of tech giant Tencent and Nio's Chairman and CEO William Li. In January, Nio had already issued $650 million in convertible notes.

Video-streaming sites iQiyi, Bilibili and YY are just some of the other U.S.-listed Chinese companies that have entered into similar financing agreements this year.