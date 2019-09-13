Here's what the Democratic candidates had to say about education at Thursday's debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls (L-R) Senator of New Jersey Cory Booker, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Senator of Vermont Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator of Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren and Senator of California Kamala Harris arrive onstage for the third Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2019.

Thursday night, the 10 leading Democratic candidates for president participated in a debate on ABC, covering a wide range of topics from international diplomacy and tariffs to health care and gun reform, at Texas Southern University. Toward the end of the night, moderator and ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis turned the debate toward education, sparking conversations about charter schools, inequality and teacher pay. "I'd like to have an academic discussion now about education," she said. Eight candidates received significant time to discuss their views on education. Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke were not asked questions about education directly. Here's what the Democratic candidates had to say about education at Thursday night's debate:

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Davis asked Yang about his support for charter schools to which he said he was "pro-good school." Yang spoke about raising teacher wages and reducing the emphasis on standardized testing, claiming that the tests do not reflect the character of students. The entrepreneur claims that data suggest teachers are undervalued, using the expression that they are "worth their weight in gold." Indeed, researchers from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University have found that higher teacher pay leads to higher academic performance among students. He said: "Let me be clear, I am pro-good school. I've got a kid, one of my little boys just started public school last week, and I was not there because I was running for president. So, we need to pay teachers more, because the data clearly shows that a good teacher is worth his or her weight in gold. We need to lighten up the emphasis on standardized tests, which do not measure anything fundamental about our character or human worth."

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg took a shot at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, saying that "step one" of his education plan "is [to] appoint a secretary of education who actually believes in public education." He also spoke about raising teacher pay and respecting teachers more. In his words: "Step one is appoint a secretary of education who actually believes in public education. I believe in public education. And in order to strengthen it, some things are very complex, for preparing for a future where knowledge is at your fingertips, but we have got to teach more to do with critical thinking and social and emotional learning. Some of it is extremely simple; we have just got to pay teachers more. And we have got to lift up the teaching profession."

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Warren drew from her experience being a public school teacher and talked about her plan for a wealth tax that she says would cover child care for every child between the ages of zero and five, universal pre-K, raise the wages of child-care workers and preschool teachers and cancel 95% of student loan debt. Warren said: "You know, I think I'm the only person on this stage who has been a public school teacher. I've wanted to be a public school teacher since I was in second grade. And let's be clear in all the ways we talk about this: Money for public schools should stay in public schools, not go anywhere else. I've already made my commitment. We will have a secretary of education who has been a public school teacher."

Senator Kamala Harris

Harris spoke about the importance of closing what she calls the " teacher pay gap" between what teachers and similarly educated professionals are paid. She suggested raising teacher's wages by $13,500 on average to do so and cited figures from a Department of Education Survey that found that 94% of teachers pay for school supplies out of pocket. The senator also spoke about supporting teachers of color and bolstering Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Harris said: "My first-grade teacher, Mrs. Frances Wilson, God rest her soul, attended my law school graduation. I think most of us would say that we are not where we are without the teachers who believed in us. I have offered in this campaign a proposal to deal with this, which will be the first in the nation, federal investment, in closing the teacher pay gap, which is $13,500 a year. Because right now, in our public schools, our teachers, 94% of them are coming out of their own pocket to help pay for school supplies. And that is wrong."

Senator Bernie Sanders

Among other things, Sanders used his time to propose raising teacher wages so that all U.S. teachers make $60,000 per year. The senator also spoke about using his proposed tax on Wall Street speculation to pay for a wide range of education policies from universal pre-K to eliminating student debt. In his words: "Under my legislation, we'll move to see that every teacher in America makes at least $60,000 a year. What we will also do is not only have universal pre-K, we will make public colleges and universities and HBCUs debt-free. And what we will always also do, because this is an incredible burden on millions and millions of young people who did nothing wrong except try to get the education they need, we are going to cancel all student debt in this country. And we are going to do that by imposing a tax on Wall Street speculation."

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Davis asked Biden about racial inequality in schools, citing a statement he made in 1975. Biden smiled at the question and spoke about addressing institutional segregation and making sure young children "hear words," before making a tangent to address a previous question about relations with Venezuela. In his answer he proposed tripling funding for Title I schools, schools with high percentages of low-income students that have been identified for additional federal assistance, increasing teacher pay and ensuring that public schools enroll more than one school psychologist for every 1,500 students. Biden said: "I propose that what we take is those very poor schools, the Title I schools, triple the amount of money we spend from 15 to $45 billion a year. Give every single teacher a raise, the equal raise to getting out — the $60,000 level. Number two, make sure that we bring in [social workers] to help the teachers deal with the problems that come from home. The problems that come from home, we need — we have one school psychologist for every 1,500 kids in America today. It's crazy."

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro

Castro spoke about taking a comprehensive approach to addressing racial segregation in schools, drawing from his experience attending segregated schools and from his experience as the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He also pointed to research that links neighborhood segregation to school segregation. "And I know that today our schools are segregated because our neighborhoods are segregated. Now, I have an education plan, like a lot of folks up here, that would pay teachers more, that would recruit diverse ranks of teachers, that would invest in our public schools, but I also believe that we have to connect the dots to uplift the quality of life to invest in housing opportunity, to invest in job opportunity, to invest in community schools that offer resources like parents able to go back and get their GED, and health care opportunities, and those things that truly ensure that the entire family can prosper. Those are the types of things that we need to do, in addition to lifting up our public schools."

