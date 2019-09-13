Your first trade for Friday, September 13

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

WeWork's valuation could fall to below $15 billion in IPO, down...

WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.

Technologyread more

'No strategy,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China...

The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.

2020 Electionsread more

US retail sales rose more than expected in August as auto buying...

U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.

Economyread more

Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple,...

Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.

Marketsread more

E-cigarette maker Juul's valuation 'coming down sharply'

The value of e-cigarette maker Juul in the private market is "coming down sharply," people familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.

The Faber Reportread more

'Stop the WeWork deal' — Cramer says the embattled IPO could...

WeWork should pull its IPO because the negative sentiment around slashing its valuation could be contagious in the overall stock market, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Investingread more

It could get worse for one beaten-up payments stock, chart...

One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.

Trading Nationread more

US consumer sentiment jumps as confidence around the economy...

Sentiment in the U.S. rose more than expected this month as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions.

Economyread more

Here are some 'low risk' stocks for this crazy market

The market is inches away from its all-time highs on renewed trade hopes, but things can change on a dime in this headline-sensitive environment.

Marketsread more

House committee asks Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet to turn...

Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from four major tech companies, the committee announced Friday.

Technologyread more

The $400 billion outdoor industry sounds alarm on Trump's trade...

From September 2018 to July 2019, outdoor recreation businesses have paid $1.8 billion more in tariffs compared to the year ago period, according to new data from the Outdoor...

Retailread more

Chevrolet's new Corvette is a shot across the bow at European...

The Chevrolet Corvette new mid-engine layout is a radical departure from decades of tradition, but parent General Motors may attract a much needed new audience to the...

Autosread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Friday, September 13

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:4400:44
Final Trades: BA, JPM, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Boeing.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of JPMorgan.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gold Miners ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Exxon Mobil

