Your first trade for Friday, September 13

WeWork could slash its IPO valuation to less than $15 billion, reflecting weak investor demand, as it announced sweeping changes to its corporate governance structure.
The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.
U.S. retail sales were expected to climb 0.2% in August, after rising 0.7% a month earlier.
Goldman Sachs believes Apple faces a "material negative impact" on earnings for the accounting method it will use for an Apple TV+ trial.
The value of e-cigarette maker Juul in the private market is "coming down sharply," people familiar with the matter tell CNBC's David Faber.
WeWork should pull its IPO because the negative sentiment around slashing its valuation could be contagious in the overall stock market, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.
One of these payment stocks is not like the others, and traders agree it's about to get worse.
Sentiment in the U.S. rose more than expected this month as consumers felt more confident about current and future economic conditions.
The market is inches away from its all-time highs on renewed trade hopes, but things can change on a dime in this headline-sensitive environment.
Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from four major tech companies, the committee announced Friday.
From September 2018 to July 2019, outdoor recreation businesses have paid $1.8 billion more in tariffs compared to the year ago period, according to new data from the Outdoor...
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Boeing.
Chris Verrone was a buyer of JPMorgan.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Gold Miners ETF.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Exxon Mobil.
