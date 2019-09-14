Wall Street analysts say these stocks have upside potential

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.Marketsread more
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.US Marketsread more
Disney's forthcoming Disney+ will compete with Apple's Apple TV+ in the online streaming service market.Technologyread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
U.S. prosecutors accuse UAW officials of living lives of luxury that included high-end liquor, private villas, lavish dinners and golf outings — all paid for with money from...Autosread more
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists plan sit-ins at shopping malls and student rallies on Saturday after a night in which protesters took to the hills to form lantern-carrying...China Politicsread more
Those groups are "responsible for North Korea's malicious cyber activity on critical infrastructure," the Treasury said in a news release.Technologyread more
Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.World Marketsread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts told clients this week that despite a turbulent market, there remains plenty of buying opportunities for stocks with upside potential.
The S&P 500 is up almost 3% this month compared to August where it was down 1.8%
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.
Stocks include Energizer Holdings, Keysight Technologies, United Technologies, Hasbro, Under Armour, and Vocera Communications.
Toy maker Hasbro has "40%+ stock appreciation potential," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said in a note to clients this week.
The combination of the company's strong growth in digital gaming along with the recently acquired independent studio, Entertainment One makes for, "two powerful, higher-margin engines," Jefferies said.
Hasbro stock is up 7.2% on the week.
Energizer Holdings was the recipient of a rare double upgrade by analysts at Bank of America earlier this week. The firm also raised its price target on the manufacturer of batteries to $48 from $35 for a 20% "potential upside."
"Our prior rating of Underperform had been premised on our view that Auto Care challenges would take longer to remedy and that Battery cannibalization would be more onerous than the market had previously priced in," they said.
Energizer is up 10% on the week.
Investor meetings between Visteon Corp. management and analysts has left analysts at Citi feeling slightly more bullish on the automotive electronics supplier.
While the firm is keeping its neutral rating on the company for now, it did add the stock to the "90-Day Catalyst Watch List" and looks forward to its guidance for the second half of the year.
"We walked away feeling better about Visteon's ability to deliver H2 guidance," analyst Itay Michaeli said. "If Visteon can execute to its prior H2 guidance it would likely bolster confidence in the multi-year growth/margin story."
Shares of the company are up 4.5% on the week.
Here's what else analysts are saying about stocks with upside:
"We upgrade ENR to Buy from Underperform and raise our PO to $48 for 20% potential upside. Our prior rating of Underperform had been premised on our view that Auto Care challenges would take longer to remedy and that Battery cannibalization would be more onerous than the market had previously priced in."
"In our view, software is a meaningful differentiator for the company versus other test and measurement peers given the depth of the software portfolio, design wins, industry partnerships, etc. Further, software accelerates KEYS top line growth and margin expansion ahead of consensus and buy side expectations, warranting a higher multiple for the stock. Highlights: 1) 40%+ upside versus current levels. We are calling for KEYS equity value per share of $140 based on our software scenario analysis and sum of the parts valuation, which suggests +40% outperformance versus current levels. KEYS software opportunity accelerates topline growth and drives meaningful margin expansion over the next few years."
"We believe investors should be aggressively buying UTX and/or RTN at current levels to take advantage of discount to peers, especially with UTX spins on track for early 1Q20. RTX is trading today ~40% cheaper than its highest-valued peers; we believe pair trades make sense here. .. .Buy both RTN and UTX given the steep valuation discount to peers, with 30%-40% upside in both names from current prices."
"We see 40%+ stock appreciation potential in the next 1-2 years backed by two powerful, higher-margin engines: 1) digital gaming; and 2) eOne media platform integration. We expect underlying core toy sales to grow modestly, generating cash flow to support investment, debt deleveraging, and dividend payout. Near-term checks suggest momentum; we are tweaking estimates slightly. Multi-year model looks even more attractive."
"The company recently presented at several competitor conferences, with management commentary remaining positive regarding the company's growth outlook. Indeed, 1H19 performance was challenged due to the Smartbadge introduction and some deal slippage experienced in 2Q19. The tempered start to the year resulted in a reduced outlook for 2019. That said, we remain confident in Vocera's future growth trajectory. Importantly, we believe the company can return to mid-teens revenue growth and expand adjusted EBITDA margins. The company has multiple avenues to accelerate operating performance going forward. With the shares under pressure thus far in 2019, we believe they represent an attractive opportunity for investors, with about 48% potential upside to our price target."
"We walked away feeling better about Visteon's ability to deliver H2 guidance. The importance of trim-mix was cited several times by management. Our proprietary AutoTech dataset can provide investors with U.S. trim-mix intelligence. Opening 90-Day Upside Catalyst Watch: If Visteon can execute to its prior H2 guidance it would likely bolster confidence in the multi-year growth/margin story. The stock also tends to work better heading into CES & typical January guidance updates, so this could provide further momentum if H2 financials improve."