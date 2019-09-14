Wall Street analysts say these stocks have upside potential

A worker arranges boxes of Hasbro board games on a shelf at a Target Corp. location in Emeryville, California.

Wall Street analysts told clients this week that despite a turbulent market, there remains plenty of buying opportunities for stocks with upside potential.

The S&P 500 is up almost 3% this month compared to August where it was down 1.8%

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.

Stocks include Energizer Holdings, Keysight Technologies, United Technologies, Hasbro, Under Armour, and Vocera Communications.

Toy maker Hasbro has "40%+ stock appreciation potential," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said in a note to clients this week.

The combination of the company's strong growth in digital gaming along with the recently acquired independent studio, Entertainment One makes for, "two powerful, higher-margin engines," Jefferies said.

Hasbro stock is up 7.2% on the week.

Energizer Holdings was the recipient of a rare double upgrade by analysts at Bank of America earlier this week. The firm also raised its price target on the manufacturer of batteries to $48 from $35 for a 20% "potential upside."

"Our prior rating of Underperform had been premised on our view that Auto Care challenges would take longer to remedy and that Battery cannibalization would be more onerous than the market had previously priced in," they said.

Energizer is up 10% on the week.

Investor meetings between Visteon Corp. management and analysts has left analysts at Citi feeling slightly more bullish on the automotive electronics supplier.

While the firm is keeping its neutral rating on the company for now, it did add the stock to the "90-Day Catalyst Watch List" and looks forward to its guidance for the second half of the year.

"We walked away feeling better about Visteon's ability to deliver H2 guidance," analyst Itay Michaeli said. "If Visteon can execute to its prior H2 guidance it would likely bolster confidence in the multi-year growth/margin story."

Shares of the company are up 4.5% on the week.

