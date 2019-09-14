19% of Americans are considered 'upper class'—here's how much they earn

According to a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center, 19% of American adults live in "upper-income households." The median income of that group was $187,872 in 2016.

Pew defines the upper class as adults whose annual household income is more than double the national median. That's after incomes have been adjusted for household size, since smaller households require less money to support the same lifestyle as larger ones.

About half of American households, 52%, were considered middle-class, while 29% were lower-class. The median income of middle-class households was $78,442 in 2016. For lower-income households, it was $25,624.

These numbers are in 2016 dollars and scaled to reflect a three-person household.

Pew looked at various household sizes. Here's the minimum amount you'd have to earn each year to be considered upper-class, depending on the size of your family:

Household of one: Minimum of $78,281 to be upper-class

Household of two: Minimum of $110,706 to be upper-class

Household of three: Minimum of $135,586 to be upper-class

Household of four: Minimum of $156,561 to be upper-class

Household of five: Minimum of $175,041 to be upper-class