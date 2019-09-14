The next big question you need to answer after you decide to retire

When John Sullivan's aging mother needed to move, it was a challenging experience. Sullivan's mother had macular degeneration and couldn't drive anymore. Consequently, he and his brother looked for senior living communities. But they had many questions, many of which they didn't know the answer to. Adding to those difficulties, they were trying to sell the home nine years ago, when the recession still plagued the real estate market.

Robert Daly | Getty Images

The experience prompted Sullivan and his wife Ingrid, both real estate professionals, to start a business aimed at helping other families facing the same dilemma. Called Senior Downsizing Experts, the Arlington, Texas-based business' services includes help with estate sales and liquidations, finding home repair contractors and movers. The No. 1 thing they typically hear from their clients: "I wish I would have done it sooner." For many, deciding at what age they will stop working is the biggest retirement decision they face. After that, the next big question is: Where will I live? Aging in place is a common goal for retirees who are attached to their homes and reluctant to consider nursing homes. But the idea of downsizing is gaining traction as more baby boomers enter retirement. Last year, a TD Ameritrade survey found that 42% of Americans plan to downsize in retirement. A 2018 report from Fannie Mae pointed to a coming "mass exodus" of baby boomers from the 32 million homes they own and occupy as they leave for rentals or senior care facilities, or sadly, pass away. Experts say there are a couple of key reasons retirees may want to get a jump on relocating to prepare for that next life phase: money and health.

Why you could be 'house poor'

A recent analysis from MaxiFi, a personal financial planning platform, found that the more assets a retiree couple has, the more their discretionary spending will increase in retirement by downsizing their home. "Just sitting in the house, they're giving up the ability to take that equity and earn some money on it," said Laurence Kotlikoff, president of MaxiFi's parent company, Economic Security Planning, and an economics professor at Boston University. Take one hypothetical couple, John and Vanessa, both 65, who have $600,000 in their 401(k), $150,000 in other investments and a $300,000 house they own. Their lifetime discretionary spending would be $1.37 million in their current situation. But after downsizing to a home worth $150,000 – one half the value of their current home – they would also cut their housing expenses including homeowner's insurance and maintenance. The result, according to Kotlikoff, would boost their lifetime discretionary spending to $1.69 million, a 23.7% increase. The larger the home you downsize from, the more the lifetime discretionary spending increase, MaxiFi's analysis found. That is because high-income couples face higher taxes and Medicare Part B premiums.

For another hypothetical couple, Duncan and Tess, downsizing from a $900,000 home to a $450,000 home boosts their lifetime discretionary spending to $3.81 million from $2.85 million, a 33.7% increase. Frank and Susan, who move from a $1.5 million home to a $750,000 home increase their lifetime discretionary spending to $5.35 million from $3.85 million, a 39% increase. And finally, Joe and Janet, who move from a $3 million house to a $1.5 million home boost their discretionary spending by 55.2%, to $8.43 million from $5.43 million. The issue, according to Kotlikoff, is black and white. "A lot of people are house poor and they don't realize it," he said. The examples come from a proprietary analysis done by the MaxiFi tool, which analyzes personal spending, saving and insurance data to determine how individuals and families can make the most of their wealth.

Your health could catch you off guard