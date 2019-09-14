Trump says he discussed a mutual defense treaty with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
Thanks to the performance of Beyond Meat, investors who focus on venture-backed tech IPOs have done well this year despite some notable disappointments.Technologyread more
Trailers have become a cult phenomenon. Even short teasers that reveal little about the plot of the upcoming film are headline-worthy. Blogs and forums have become devoted...Entertainmentread more
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.Technologyread more
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.Marketsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Saudi Arabia has shut down half of its oil production after drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.Marketsread more
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...Evolveread more
Software company Intuit, maker of tax helper TurboTax, is in its eleventh year of stock gains and up 36% this year.Investingread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
U.S. officials learned that Hamza bin Laden was dead in July. He was killed sometime during the first two years of Trump's presidency, but details on the strike are still...Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Saturday said he discussed potentially moving forward with a mutual defense treaty with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries," the president tweeted.
"I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month!"
The call comes just three days before Israel's election. Netanyahu faces a tough re-election bid after a more than 13-year tenure as prime minister.
The right-wing leader has promised that if re-elected, he would extend Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements and up to a third of the occupied West Bank. The controversial move would encircle the 2.5 million Palestinians living there and make a two-state solution more difficult.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Past U.S. administrations have viewed the Israeli settlements in the West Bank as an impediment to a possible peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, and much of the world considers the settlements to be illegal.
Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign assistance since World War II. The U.S. has provided Israel $142.3 billion in bilateral assistance and missile defense funding, according to the Congressional Research Service. In 2019, the U.S. will provide Israel with $3.3 billion in military assistance.
American attitudes toward Israel's government are divided. In April 2019, the Pew Research Center released survey results showing that by nearly two-to-one, Republicans have a favorable view of Israel's government.
In contrast, two-thirds of Democrats view Israel's government unfavorably, while just 26% have a favorable opinion.
Trump also said on Friday that he doesn't believe Israel is spying on the U.S., following a report that said Israel was mostly likely behind cellphone surveillance devices found near the White House and elsewhere in Washington D.C. Israel denied the report.