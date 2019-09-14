US blames Iran for strikes on Saudi oil sites: 'Unprecedented attack on world's energy supply'

Saudi Arabia has shut down half of its oil production after drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.Marketsread more
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.Technologyread more
The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...Evolveread more
Trailers have become a cult phenomenon. Even short teasers that reveal little about the plot of the upcoming film are headline-worthy. Blogs and forums have become devoted...Entertainmentread more
Thanks to the performance of Beyond Meat, investors who focus on venture-backed tech IPOs have done well this year despite some notable disappointments.Technologyread more
Software company Intuit, maker of tax helper TurboTax, is in its eleventh year of stock gains and up 36% this year.Investingread more
CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.Marketsread more
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...Marketsread more
U.S. officials learned that Hamza bin Laden was dead in July. He was killed sometime during the first two years of Trump's presidency, but details on the strike are still...Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that Iran is responsible for the drone attacks on important facilities in Saudi Arabia's oil-rich Eastern Province that reportedly forced the kingdom to shut down half of its oil production on Saturday.
The closure will reportedly impact nearly five million barrels of crude production a day, roughly 5% of the world's daily oil production.
"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply," Pompeo tweeted. "There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which reportedly created a huge fire at a processor essential to global energy supplies. The Saudi interior ministry said the fires were under control and that investigations into the terrorist attack are ongoing.
The drones attacked Hijra Khurais, one of Saudi Arabia's largest oil fields, and Abqaiq, the world's biggest crude stabilization facility.
"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks," Pompeo said. "The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."