US blames Iran for strikes on Saudi oil sites: 'Unprecedented attack on world's energy supply'

Top Stories
Saudi Arabia reportedly shuts down half its oil production after...

Saudi Arabia has shut down half of its oil production after drones attacked the world's largest oil processing facility in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reported.

This hydrogen water scam left users with moldy fountains and...

Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.

US-China trade war has set in motion unstoppable global economic...

The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.

Uber Freight is making trucking more efficient and could help...

The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...

BlackBerry CEO says he's hit tipping point in company turnaround

BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...

Movie trailers are a cult phenomenon. Just ask Star Wars fans

Trailers have become a cult phenomenon. Even short teasers that reveal little about the plot of the upcoming film are headline-worthy. Blogs and forums have become devoted...

Tech IPOs in 2019 have been better bet than the S&P 500 despite...

Thanks to the performance of Beyond Meat, investors who focus on venture-backed tech IPOs have done well this year despite some notable disappointments.

TurboTax creator is up over 850% in the past decade and its stock...

Software company Intuit, maker of tax helper TurboTax, is in its eleventh year of stock gains and up 36% this year.

These stocks have 'upside' potential according to analysts

CNBC did a deep dive through the most recent Wall Street research to find stocks with upside potential.

'The most important chart in the world' offers a warning sign for...

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield tested 1.5% in late August and early September, bouncing off that level and most recently trading around 1.8%. However, another...

Osama bin Laden's son Hamza was killed in a US counterterrorism...

U.S. officials learned that Hamza bin Laden was dead in July. He was killed sometime during the first two years of Trump's presidency, but details on the strike are still...

Dow notches 8-day winning streak, nears record on trade optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Friday amid improving sentiment around U.S.-China trade relations.

Politics

US blames Iran for strikes on Saudi oil sites: 'Unprecedented attack on world's energy supply'

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Key Points
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran is responsible for the drone attacks on important facilities in Saudi Arabia's oil-rich Eastern Province that reportedly forced the kingdom to shut down half of its oil production on Saturday. 
  • Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which created a huge fire at a processor essential to global energy supplies.
  • "We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks," Pompeo said.
This Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia.
NASA Worldview | AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that Iran is responsible for the drone attacks on important facilities in Saudi Arabia's oil-rich Eastern Province that reportedly forced the kingdom to shut down half of its oil production on Saturday.

The closure will reportedly impact nearly five million barrels of crude production a day, roughly 5% of the world's daily oil production.

"Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply," Pompeo tweeted. "There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen."

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attacks, which reportedly created a huge fire at a processor essential to global energy supplies. The Saudi interior ministry said the fires were under control and that investigations into the terrorist attack are ongoing.

The drones attacked Hijra Khurais, one of Saudi Arabia's largest oil fields, and Abqaiq, the world's biggest crude stabilization facility.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks," Pompeo said. "The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."