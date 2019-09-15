1,500 museums to visit for free on Museum Day

If you love art, culture, history, science or live music then grab a pen and circle Saturday, Sept. 21 on your calendar.

That's the day more than 1,500 museums and cultural institutions around the country will celebrate Smithsonian Magazine's 15th annual Museum Day with free admission to anyone who downloads a special ticket.

And it's not just museums.

In the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution, which offers free admission to its museums, galleries and zoo year-round, many science centers, aquariums, zoos and gardens will be offering free admission on Museum Day as well.

The free nationwide event presents a great opportunity to stop in and revisit a favorite exhibit at a local cultural institution or take a chance on taking the family to a museum in a town you're visiting without worrying about all the admission fees.

"We hope Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day helps people discover more museums across the U.S. and become involved in our cultural treasures," said Natanya Khashan, director of communications and marketing for the American Alliance of Museums.

In 2018, over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for Museum Day. That represents an estimated 1.2 million free admissions, as each ticket is good for two people. It seems like many ticket holders sought out new adventures: 64% of Museum Day attendees in 2018 used their free passes to visit a specific museum for the first time.

And while raising visibility for museums is always a good thing, "the annual event is about more than just getting visitors through museum doors," said Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media, "it represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion and helps to empower and advance the hopes and ambitions of the public. Who wouldn't want to be a part of that?"

This year, Museum Day is celebrating the Smithsonian Year of Music, with many participating museums offering special music-themed programming.