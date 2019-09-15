How to break up with your financial advisor

Not every relationship lasts forever. And the one with your financial advisor doesn't need to, either.

If the market's wild ride and your recent returns have made you rethink the advice you've been getting, it could be time to consider a switch.

However, knowing when or how to break up with your advisor is difficult. "Breaking up is hard to do and that is so true of an advisory relationship," said Kevin Keller, the CEO of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

"He or she knows your hopes and dreams, your fears and even the mistakes you've made with money."

An increasing number of people are willing to pay for financial advice, but they are also more likely to switch providers to capture better value, according to a recent study of wealth management clients by EY.

One-third of clients have switched providers or moved their money in the past three years and another third plan to do so in the next three years, the report said.

Fresh starts happen most often during times of change, EY found, such as getting married, starting a new job or having children.

Yet you don't have to wait for a life-changing moment. It's always important to understand the type of advice you're getting and if it still fits your needs. Here's how to know if it's time to go: