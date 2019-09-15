Jennifer Lopez reacts to 'Hustlers' Oscar buzz: 'You work hard your whole life, and you wonder if anybody notices'

We all know Jennifer Lopez as a singer, dancer, actor, producer, competition show judge, global icon ... the list goes on. And if the early reviews of her performance in "Hustlers" are any indication, we might soon come to know her as a potential Oscar contender.

Lopez, 50, recently joined Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM to discuss the critical praise the multi-hyphenate entertainer has received for her performance in "Hustlers," which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 7. Lopez's portrayal of Ramona, the ringleader of a team of New York strippers who con Wall Street patrons in order to survive the Great Recession, has generated Oscar nomination buzz from the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, People and the Daily Beast.

Lopez, who also co-produced the film, shared with Kotb that she became emotional when she first heard about the positive reviews, which she read while sitting in bed the morning after the premiere.

"I've just been working hard for so long — for my whole life — so it's nice," she told Kotb. "You work hard your whole life, and you wonder if anybody notices."

While this would be her first Oscar nomination, Lopez was up for a Golden Globe for her performance in her 1997 breakout role as the titular character in "Selena." That said, the actor told Kotb the recent buzz reminded her of dreams as a little girl of being on the Academy Awards stage some day.

"We're not even there!" Lopez added. "Just to talk about it is amazing."