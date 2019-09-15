Equinox gym co-founder lists New York mansion for nearly $9 million — take a look inside

Equinox co-founder Vito Errico has listed his Armonk, New York mansion for $8.88 million.
Errico designed the custom-built home in collaboration with in-house Equinox designers, according to Realtor.com. The 11,423 square foot mansion has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on 2.65 acres.
The home has amenities like a pool room, a billiards room and home theater.
Take a look inside.
The property has open living and dining spaces...
...and a custom European-designed modern kitchen.
The master suite has two fireplaces, a spa-bathroom and walk-in closets.
The pool room has a retractable glass ceiling.
Armonk is in Westchester County, less than hour from New York City.
Errico founded Equinox in 1991 with his siblings and sold the luxury-gym brand in 2006 to The Related Companies, according to The Wall Street Journal. The house was built in 2006.
