Equinox gym co-founder lists New York mansion for nearly $9 million — take a look inside

Equinox co-founder Vito Errico has listed his Armonk, New York mansion for $8.88 million. Errico designed the custom-built home in collaboration with in-house Equinox designers, according to Realtor.com. The 11,423 square foot mansion has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and sits on 2.65 acres. The home has amenities like a pool room, a billiards room and home theater. Take a look inside.

The property has open living and dining spaces...

...and a custom European-designed modern kitchen.

The master suite has two fireplaces, a spa-bathroom and walk-in closets.

The pool room has a retractable glass ceiling.