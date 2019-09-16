Amazon reportedly tweaked its search results to promote more profitable products

While markets await a Saudi update, investors are likely asking how the kingdom left itself so vulnerable, and what it means for the future.Energyread more
Of the recessions the U.S. has seen dating back to the early 1980s, none has come without an oil spike of at least 90%.Economyread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sector this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
Shares of defense companies rose on Monday after the United States military was put on alert by President Donald Trump.Marketsread more
It's a major comeback for Netflix after the company lost the streaming rights to shows like "Friends" and "The Office."Technologyread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
Stocks fell on Monday amid fears that a surge in oil prices following an attack in Saudi Arabia could slow down global economic growth.Marketsread more
New research by the Digital Citizens Alliance shows how easy it is to buy illegal steroids and other appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs.Cybersecurityread more
GM shares were down nearly 3% Monday as analysts estimated the strike could cost GM tens of millions of dollars per day. The two sides resumed talks at 10 a.m. Monday...Autosread more
Amazon changed the algorithms that power its product-search system to favor products with higher profit margins, The Wall Street Journal reports.Technologyread more
Amazon changed the algorithms that power its product-search system to favor products with higher profit margins, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The company adjusted its product-search system late last year so that instead of surfacing products that were bestsellers or the most relevant for consumers, it incorporated new variables meant to boost the prominence of products that delivered higher profit margins.
Some divisions in the company had also pressured search engineers to favor its own "private-label" products, although it's not clear from the report if the changes ended up boosting those products.
Representatives from Amazon were not immediately available for comment.
Internally, high-level executives in Amazon's retail business and A9, the company's search team, fought over the move. Retail executives believed Amazon should showcase in-house brands, similar to how grocery stores promote their own brands, while employees who worked on the project argued that it wasn't in Amazon customers' best interest to surface its own products first, according to the Journal.
Additionally, Amazon's own lawyers pushed back against the change, saying it could attract further scrutiny from antitrust regulators.
The report comes as Amazon faces ongoing antitrust probes from the European Union's competition watchdog, as well as in the U.S. over its marketplace activity. Last week, as part of a broader antitrust inquiry into major tech companies, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from Amazon regarding how its own products factor into its search algorithm, as well as what data is made available to sellers on the platform.
Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal.