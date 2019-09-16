Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: JP Morgan, Uber, Lyft, Lowe's & more

HSBC said in its upgrade of Uber and Lyft that regulatory concerns surrounding both companies are already priced in.

"Investor sentiment has turned more sour on ride-hailing stocks following large reported losses, regulatory headlines out of California and concerns around slowing growth. We are lowering our target prices for Uber to $44 and for Lyft to $62 to reflect higher regulatory risks and a lower longer-term growth outlook for their Rides businesses. Yet, with both stocks down 23% in the last three months, we think regulatory concerns are priced in, whilst we continue to see a lot of optionality around product improvements for both Uber and Lyft."

Read more about this call here.