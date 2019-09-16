Apple's cheaper iPhone 11 appears to be the most popular model pre-ordered in China

Apple's cheaper iPhone 11 appears to be the most popular model pre-ordered by Chinese consumers after the U.S. technology giant cut the premium it was charging users in China.

Chinese consumers have to pay a premium above the U.S. price that's between 10.5% and 12.5% for the iPhone 11, according to analysis by CNBC. The cheapest model starts at 5,499 yuan ($777). That mark-up is less than last year's iPhone XR — the equivalent of the new iPhone 11 — which commanded a 28% premium.

Apple was eventually forced to slash its iPhone prices in China for that series.

But the cheaper iPhone 11 pricing has got Chinese consumers interested.

Fenqile, a Chinese e-commerce firm and an authorized Apple reseller, told CNBC that of all the iPhone 11 devices pre-ordered — including the Pro and Pro Max — 40% reserved the 128GB iPhone 11 and 22% ordered the 64GB iPhone 11. They are Apple's two cheapest models, which means the majority of pre-orders were for the iPhone 11.