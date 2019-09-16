Skip Navigation
Entertainment

Ari Emanuel's Endeavor looks to raise more than $600 million in IPO

Terri Cullen@TerriCullen
Key Points
  • Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company, plans to go public, listing $19 million in Class A shares.
  • The global entertainment, sports and content company expects to price its initial public offering at between $30 and $32 a share.
  • Goldman Sachs will be the IPO's lead banker along with KKR Capital Markets.
Ari Emanuel speaks onstage during the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 
Stefanie Keenan | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Ari Emanuel's company Endeavor on Monday detailed its plans to go public, listing 19.4 million Class A shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The global entertainment, sports and content company expects to price its initial public offering at between $30 and $32 a share, hoping to raise more than $600 million.

Endeavor is planning to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDR," according to registration documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

An IPO has been rumored since Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell merged their talent agency with sports and modelling agency IMG in 2013. Since then, Endeavor has acquired the Ultimate Fighting Championship, professional bull riders, the Frieze Art Fair and marketing agency 160over90.

Goldman Sachs will be the IPO's lead banker along with KKR Capital Markets, the capital markets arm of the investment firm that helped Endeavor purchase UFC for more than $4 billion in 2016, according to the registration documents. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank are also listed.

CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.

Key Points
  • Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust said funds managed by Blackstone would buy the Canadian firm in a $4.69 billion deal.
  • The firm, which went public in 2011, has assets in Western European countries, including Germany, Netherlands, and Austria.