The 15 best—and worst—US cities for young, growing families

City life is expensive, especially when raising a family. It's much more doable, though, if you can nail down which city suits your budget best. Porch, a website that connects homeowners to local home improvement contractors, narrowed down the best cities for young families using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, review site Yelp and online real estate database Zillow. Porch ranked each city based on the number of millennials living there, child day care availability and rental housing options. Source: Porch Out of the 47 cities ranked, these are the top 10 most family-friendly in the U.S.

1. Seattle, Washington

Downtown Seattle cloaked in fog and rain. CinematicFilm | iStock | Getty Images

No. 4 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 6 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 11 for day care availability

2. Portland, Oregon

No. 14 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 7 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 6 for day care availability

3. Baltimore, Maryland

No. 24 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 4 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 8 for day care availability

4. New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 13 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 15 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 9 for day care availability

5. Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas. Bloomberg | Getty Images

No. 1 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 36 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 4 for day care availability

6. Washington D.C.

No. 10 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 31 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 5 for day care availability

7. San Francisco, California

No. 6 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 45 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 1 for day care availability

8. San Diego, California

No. 3 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 44 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 7 for day care availability

9. San Jose, California

No. 7 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 46 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 2 for day care availability

10. TIE: Columbus, Ohio

A view of downtown Columbus, Ohio, and the Scioto Mile looking north into the city. Sean Reid | iStock | Getty Images

No. 8 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 26 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 25 for day care availability.

10. TIE: Jacksonville, Florida

No. 26 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 9 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 24 for day care availability

10. TIE: Nashville, Tennessee

No. 15 for percentage of millennial residents

No. 10 for one- and two-bedroom rental availability

No. 34 for day care availability

The worst U.S. cities for young, growing families

However, several cities lacked a large population of millennials, children's day care services and one- or two-bedroom housing options. The five least family-friendly places are Detroit, Michigan; Miami, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Providence, Rhode Island; and Hartford, Connecticut, according to Porch. Detroit earned the bottom spot on the list due to a lack of available child care, a low population of millennials and high-priced housing, the report says. Additionally, Detroit's population has been on the decline for decades, and given the city's history of economic issues, it's become known as a difficult place to settle down and plant roots.

Why where you choose to live matters