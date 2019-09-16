Boris Johnson in Luxembourg for crunch Brexit talks with EU chief Juncker

LUXEMBOURG — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with the European Union's top executive for a set of lunchtime talks that both critics and allies have described as political theater, because his government continues to insist the U.K. will exit the EU at the end of October, with or without a negotiated agreement.

The meeting will be Johnson's first face-to-face encounter with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker since replacing Theresa May as the U.K.'s premier. It comes exactly one week after the Parliament in Westminster passed into law a measure designed to block the possibility of an abrupt and economically disruptive departure on October 31.

Sterling saw a strong rally against the U.S. dollar in the days that followed the passage of that legislation last Monday, and since then Johnson and some of his senior government ministers have begun to outline how they hoped to solve the nine-month negotiating deadlock between the U.K. and the EU.

But political allies of the prime minister continued to indicate over the weekend that Johnson may try to circumvent that new legislation designed to block a disorderly October Brexit, and might defy a parliamentary majority that wants him to request a Brexit deadline extension if he is unable to win significant concessions from Brussels in the coming weeks.

As a consequence the ostensible reason for Monday's working lunch with Juncker has prompted some skepticism.

"He clocks up the miles/meetings and can argue he tried," said Robert Hayward, a legislator belonging to Johnson's Conservative Party, of the Luxembourg trip. In a message to CNBC, Hayward said that the Luxembourg trip will allow the prime minister to later argue, "it's not his fault" if a new deal is not reached.