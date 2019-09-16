It's 'very difficult' for China's economy to maintain 6% growth, says Premier Li Keqiang

Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday.Marketsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...
Trump said oil would be released if needed to keep the market well supplied and he would expedite the approval of pipelines in Texas and other states.
Saudi Aramco is aiming to restore by Monday about a third of its crude output that was disrupted after drone attacks on two key oil facilities, The Wall Street Journal...
Apple's new iPhones can still send texts, download apps, and make video calls, but the company spends a lot of time and effort marketing its new phones as powerful photography...
Some U.S. manufacturers say tariffs, if targeted, will help address longstanding unfair trade practices like intellectual property theft.
Supporters of a $15 minimum wage ballot initiative in Florida argue the state's inflation-tied pay hikes have not gone far enough.
Saudi Arabia shut down half its oil production Saturday after drone strikes hit the world's largest oil processing facility in an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.
The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said it is "very difficult" for China's economy to grow at a rate of 6% or more because of the high base from which it was starting and the complicated international backdrop.
The world's No.2 economy faced "certain downward pressure" due to slowing global growth as well as the rise of protectionism and unilateralism, Li said in an interview with Russian media which was published on the Chinese government's website, gov.cn.
China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3% in the first half of the year, and Li said the economy was "generally stable" in the first eight months of the year.
"For China to maintain growth of 6% or more is very difficult against the current backdrop of a complicated international situation and a relatively high base, and this rate is at the forefront of the world's leading economies," Li was quoted as saying.
Analysts say China's economic growth has likely cooled further this quarter from a near 30-year low of 6.2% in April-June. Morgan Stanley says it is now tracking the lower end of the government's full-year target range of around 6-6.5%.
In response, the authorities have increased support, announcing on Sept. 6 a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity into the economy.