Australia kept secret a China hack on its parliament to protect trade, report shows

Chinese supporters rally outside Parliament House during the Beijing 2008 Olympic torch relay through Canberra, Australia on April 24, 2008.

Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Australia's cyber intelligence agency — the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) — concluded in March that China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack, the five people with direct knowledge of the findings of the investigation told Reuters.

The five sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue. Reuters has not reviewed the classified report.

The report, which also included input from the Department of Foreign Affairs, recommended keeping the findings secret in order to avoid disrupting trade relations with Beijing, two of the people said. The Australian government has not disclosed who it believes was behind the attack or any details of the report.

In response to questions posed by Reuters, Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office declined to comment on the attack, the report's findings or whether Australia had privately raised the hack with China. The ASD also declined to comment.

China's Foreign Ministry denied involvement in any sort of hacking attacks and said the internet was full of theories that were hard to trace.

"When investigating and determining the nature of online incidents there must be full proof of the facts, otherwise it's just creating rumours and smearing others, pinning labels on people indiscriminately. We would like to stress that China is also a victim of internet attacks," the Ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"China hopes that Australia can meet China halfway, and do more to benefit mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries."

China is Australia's largest trading partner, dominating the purchase of Australian iron ore, coal and agricultural goods, buying more than one-third of the country's total exports and sending more than a million tourists and students there each year.

Australian authorities felt there was a "very real prospect of damaging the economy" if it were to publicly accuse China over the attack, one of the people said.