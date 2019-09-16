Cramer's lightning round: When investors should pull the trigger on Ulta Beauty

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Marketsread more

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Powering the Futureread more

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Marketsread more

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, say Saudis

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

Oilread more

WeWork's on-again off-again IPO delayed again

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

Technologyread more

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

Politicsread more

This subgroup is poised to benefit most from the crude oil surge,...

Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.

ETF Edgeread more

Jim Cramer explains how the market was able to shrug off a major...

"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

The Fedread more

Trump set to attend Texas rally for India prime minister

The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.

Asia Politicsread more

Analyst: US will see 'sticker shock' at the gas pump after...

Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.

Oil and Gasread more

Investigation finds illegal synthetic marijuana in products sold...

Some operators are cashing in on the CBD craze by substituting cheap and illegal synthetic marijuana for natural CBD in vapes and edibles such as gummy bears, an AP...

Health and Scienceread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: When investors should pull the trigger on Ulta Beauty

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ulta Beauty: "I think it's within 10% of a bottom. I've been wanting to wait — I wanted to wait until we see the next quarter, but I'm O.K. with. Count another 20 points and I'm fine with it."

Davita: "I think it's a very, very good company. It's down a lot from it's high, but it's profitable. It's not expensive. I'm going to say buy to Davita."

McDonald's: "I say buy. I think [CEO Steve] Easterbrook's got game. It was down a little bit on an accounting issue that wasn't really bad, and now people are saying it doesn't do well in a higher gasoline environment. That's crazy, it's exactly where you go. I think you buy McDonald's."

Coupa Software: "I'm going to reiterate that while that's an expensive stock, it is a good one."

Valley National Bancorp: "No, hold on to it. It's got a 4% yield. I know it's not doing much, but I'll tell you: when the curve gets back again, you're going to feel good about it. It's a very-well run bank. and I like it."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "Too risky here and a world-wide slowdown I do not want to go to Cleveland-Cliffs."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:5603:56
Cramer's lightning round: When investors should pull the trigger on Ulta Beauty
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com