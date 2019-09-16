Oil guru Dan Yergin: Saudi strikes would've been 'more panicky' if US output wasn't so strong

The U.S. faces less oil-shortage risk after weekend strikes on Saudi facilities because America has been aggressively developing its own domestic resources in recent years, according to Dan Yergin, leading oil analyst and Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

"If we had been where we were 10 years ago, this would have been a much more panicky situation," the vice chairman of the IHS Markit analytics consultancy told CNBC on Monday. "Still, of course, it's the biggest hit, the biggest disruption to world oil supplies that's ever occurred."

The U.S. oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude, and the international standard-bearer, Brent crude, were spiking about 10% higher each, after Saturday's coordinated drone strikes on a key Saudi oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field. The strikes forced Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's national oil company, to cut production by about 50% per day. That's equivalent to about 5% of the global oil supply.

Yergin's commentary on the United States' leading position among global oil producers as a backstop against geopolitical turmoil echoes what President Donald Trump tweeted early Monday.

On Sunday evening, Trump tweeted that America is "locked and loaded" after the Saudi attack. However, the Trump administration is waiting for Riyadh to determine who launched the strikes before taking action. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, but the U.S. has blamed Iran, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accusing Tehran of launching an "unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."

"If that's the case, it makes a bad situation even worse," Yergin said. "Because there's the question, what's going to be the response? If it is Iran ... it's hard to believe there's not going to be some kind of response."

Iran dismissed the allegations as "meaningless," "not comprehensible" and "pointless."

This weekend's strikes are the biggest attack on Saudi oil infrastructure since 1990, when the Iraqi military fired scud missiles into the kingdom.

Earlier on Monday, ClearView Energy Partners' Kevin Book told CNBC the strikes were "the biggest thing that could happen to crude."

"I've got a couple of colleagues who worked as national security advisors on this issue in different administrations and they spent their careers fearing this moment," said Book, managing director at the ClearView research house.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been increasingly high since Trump pulled out from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and restored sanctions. In the past year, Washington has accused Iran of attacking oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and shooting shot down a U.S. drone, nearly leading Trump to launch military strikes.