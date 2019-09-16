What to watch today: Dow to fall, oil rises after Saudi attacks, and union strike at GM

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a lower open and oil prices are jumping, following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil production. Crude is well off the nearly 16% jump it saw at session highs, but could still post its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly three years. The drop in futures puts the Dow's eight-day win streak in jeopardy, as well as a string of three consecutive weekly gains for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq. If the Dow can somehow finish higher, it would post its first nine-day win streak in two years, having last done so in September 2017. (CNBC)

Drone strikes crippled the heart of Saudi oil production over the weekend, hitting the world's largest crude processing facility and the kingdom's second-largest oilfield. Aramco, Saudi's national oil company, was forced to cut production by 5.7 million barrels per day or about 50%. That is equivalent to about 5% of the global oil supply. (CNBC)



President Donald Trump authorized the release of oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve after the attacks. He added the U.S. is "locked and loaded" but is waiting on Riyadh to determine who launched the strikes before proceeding on a course of action. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, but the U.S. has suspected Iran. (CNBC)



* Saudi Arabia reportedly aims to restore one-third of lost oil output by Monday (CNBC)



Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and other energy stocks are getting a boost following the jump in oil prices. Exxon and Chevron, both among the 30 Dow components, will help limit any losses seen by the Dow Jones industrial Average.

On today's economic calendar, the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. No earnings reports of note are out today. (CNBC)

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) were skyrocketing about 80%, after the company agreed to be bought by Denmark's Lundbeck for nearly $2 billion. Alder is a U.S.-based firm specializing in migraine treatments. (Reuters)

