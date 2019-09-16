Energy stocks are having their best day of the year — Here are Wall Street's best buys from here

While markets await a Saudi update, investors are likely asking how the kingdom left itself so vulnerable, and what it means for the future.Energyread more
Of the recessions the U.S. has seen dating back to the early 1980s, none has come without an oil spike of at least 90%.Economyread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sector this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
Shares of defense companies rose on Monday after the United States military was put on alert by President Donald Trump.Marketsread more
It's a major comeback for Netflix after the company lost the streaming rights to shows like "Friends" and "The Office."Technologyread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
Stocks fell on Monday amid fears that a surge in oil prices following an attack in Saudi Arabia could slow down global economic growth.Marketsread more
New research by the Digital Citizens Alliance shows how easy it is to buy illegal steroids and other appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs.Cybersecurityread more
GM shares were down nearly 3% Monday as analysts estimated the strike could cost GM tens of millions of dollars per day. The two sides resumed talks at 10 a.m. Monday...Autosread more
Amazon changed the algorithms that power its product-search system to favor products with higher profit margins, The Wall Street Journal reports.Technologyread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.
The S&P Oil & Gas Production ETF jumped more than 7%, on pace for its best day of the year, while the S&P energy sector is set to move out of bear-market levels and is also on track for its best session of 2019.
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. The disruption drove Brent crude oil up as much as 19%, its biggest intraday jump in history.
The rally in the energy sector is led by small and mid-cap explorers that are heavily shorted, according to Citi's energy analyst Scott Gruber. These stocks include Extraction Oil & Gas and Whiting Petroleum, which soared 25% and 44% respectively.
Oil explorers are typically a riskier segment in the energy sector given their growing pile of debt. Investors looking to play the boost from higher oil prices should focus on those with limited oil hedges and high percentage of oil production, said Goldman Sachs' energy analyst Brian Singer.
Explorers with those characteristics and also rated buy by Goldman include Brigham Minerals, Murphy Oil and Continental Resources, Singer said.
The soaring oil prices are also good news for offshore oil drilling companies. Transocean, Valaris and Diamond Offshore Drilling are all climbing more than 10% on Monday as these heavily shorted stocks experienced "a large short cover bounce," Gruber said.
"Long cycle offshore activity should see less of an impact unless the outages/geopolitical risk premium sustains for an extended period while structural oversupply likely remains," Gruber said. "Thus the bounce in the offshore drillers could fade before other sub-sectors."
Goldman highlighted Kosmos Energy among drillers as it's already "well positioned" with a possible asset sale by year-end before the positive impact from higher oil prices, Singer said. Kosmos Energy is up 9% Monday.
For oil majors, Goldman expects ConocoPhillips to have the biggest upside from the Saudi oil disruption in light of its underperformance against its peers this year. The stock is up nearly 7% on Monday.
"We also see a positive set up into the company's November analyst day given robust free cash flow at a lower crude environment," Singer said.
Canadian oil companies will also benefit, Singer added. Canadian Natural Resources may have "disproportionate stock reactions" given its elevated leverage, he noted. Its stock jumped 9% Monday.
Refiners took a hit from the Saudi attack as many U.S. facilities depend on heavy crude supplied by countries including Saudi Arabia.
PBF Energy and Valero Energy, which dropped 10% and 7% respectively, are among refiners which import Saudi crude, Singer said.
"For refiners, duration of Saudi production outages will be the key to assessing the extent of the financial impact," Singer said. "Inland refiners should be more protected in the near-term from any crude disruption given they source more barrels domestically.