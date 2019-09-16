Energy stocks are having their best day of the year — Here are Wall Street's best buys from here

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

The S&P Oil & Gas Production ETF jumped more than 7%, on pace for its best day of the year, while the S&P energy sector is set to move out of bear-market levels and is also on track for its best session of 2019.

An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. The disruption drove Brent crude oil up as much as 19%, its biggest intraday jump in history.