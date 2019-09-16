FAA chief to test out changes to Boeing 737 Max software in simulator

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.Powering the Futureread more
The new head of the Federal Aviation Administration is planning to test out Boeing's software changes to its beleaguered 737 Max planes in a simulator this week, he said Monday.
The 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes within five months of one another. Investigators implicated a flight-control software that repeatedly pushed the nose of the planes down in both air disasters.
Stephen Dickson, a pilot and former Delta Air Lines executive, who was sworn in as FAA administrator last month, told CNBC he plans to travel to Seattle this week to test out the changes. Boeing's 737 Max planes are produced in the Seattle area.
"I'm anxious to get out to Seattle later this week and look into this myself and see where we are with the certification process," Dickson said. "I can I guarantee you that the airplane will not be flying again until I'm satisfied that it's the safest thing out there."
Dickson said the agency does not have a firm timeline for allowing the planes to fly again.
