Facebook is reportedly meeting with the Fed and other central banks to discuss libra

David Marcus, Head of Calibra at Facebook, testifies about Facebook's proposed digital currency called Libra, during a Senate Banking, House and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, July 16, 2019.

Facebook is reportedly meeting with central bank officials on Monday to answer questions about the company's planned digital currency libra.

Libra representatives are in Basel, Switzerland to meet with officials from 26 global central banks — including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England — according to the Financial Times newspaper.

The meeting is officially between Libra and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure, which is part of the Bank of International Settlements, the FT reported. The sit-down is being chaired by Benoit Coeure, a member of the European Central Bank's executive board.

An ECB spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that a meeting on stable cryptocurrencies — otherwise known as stablecoins — was taking place in Basel, but didn't confirm any of the attendees. Facebook declined to comment.