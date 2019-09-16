Facebook is reportedly meeting with the Fed and other central banks to discuss libra

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
"There is reason to believe that we know the culprit," Trump said in a post on Twitter.Politicsread more
An extended Saudi oil outage could push Brent crude prices north of $75 per barrel, Goldman Sachs warned clients.Marketsread more
As investors worry about oil supply, airline and cruise ship stocks are getting hit on Monday, while some energy stocks are shooting upward.Marketsread more
The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991.Oilread more
U.S. stock futures are under pressure Monday as oil prices spike after Saturday's coordinated strikes on key Saudi oil interests.Marketsread more
In the past few weeks, the S&P 500 has waged a 6% rally, pulling within 1% of its late-July record high by Friday's close.Trading Nationread more
The strike, depending on its length, could easily cost GM hundreds of millions of dollars. The last time the union declared a strike at GM was in 2007.Autosread more
Saudi Aramco has 35-40 days of supply to meet contractual obligations, a source close to the matter told CNBC.Energyread more
Facebook is reportedly meeting with central bank officials on Monday to answer questions about the company's planned digital currency libra.
Libra representatives are in Basel, Switzerland to meet with officials from 26 global central banks — including the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England — according to the Financial Times newspaper.
The meeting is officially between Libra and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure, which is part of the Bank of International Settlements, the FT reported. The sit-down is being chaired by Benoit Coeure, a member of the European Central Bank's executive board.
An ECB spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that a meeting on stable cryptocurrencies — otherwise known as stablecoins — was taking place in Basel, but didn't confirm any of the attendees. Facebook declined to comment.
First announced back in June, the libra coin is aimed at making it easier to transfer money around the world, without having to go through financial intermediaries like banks. But the social media giant has faced a brutal response from global regulators and lawmakers over its cryptocurrency plans.
The digital currency is being developed by Facebook and a Switzerland-based consortium known as the Libra Association, which includes companies like Visa, Uber and Coinbase. It would be backed by a digital ledger different to bitcoin's and, also unlike bitcoin, asset-backed in order to maintain a stable value.
To read more on Facebook's meeting with central bank officials, you can click here.