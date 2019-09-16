History says oil stocks will keep going up and this is easiest way to bet on it

Energy stocks were rising on Monday along with oil prices after the weekend attack on the world's largest oil production facility in Saudi Arabia forced the Kingdom to cut its oil output in half.

The market repercussions were swift, with the S&P energy sector moving out of bear market levels. The easiest way to make a broad bet on a continued surge in energy stocks is exchange-traded funds rather than than attempting to pick individual winners in the sector. Recent trading history suggests the gains may continue.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) rose on Monday, with about 40% of the components moving higher by 10% or more. After similar gains by the XOP, the bullish trend tends to continue, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a data analytics tool used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to identify profitable trading opportunities.

In the past five years XOP has jumped more than 5% in a single trading session on 13 occasions. Two weeks later, the ETF typically adds another 3.5%, trading positively about 70% of the time, according to Kensho data.

A separate CNBC analysis of Kensho that looked at stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average found that after oil rises 5% or more in a single day, Chevron has been the top-performing stock. That is based on data showing WTI crude prices have risen 5% or more 75 times since 1999.

The bigger, disciplined, shareholder-friendly oil companies like Chevron that are favored by long-term focused investors won't move as much as the smaller players that have more leverage to a rise in oil prices.