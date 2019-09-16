Mercedes-Benz ups the ante on competition against Tesla Model S with all-electric Vision EQS

While markets await a Saudi update, investors are likely asking how the kingdom left itself so vulnerable, and what it means for the future.Energyread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sector this year, spiked on Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.Powering the Futureread more
Of the recessions the U.S. has seen dating back to the early 1980s, none has come without an oil spike of at least 90%.Economyread more
The EU imports 6.6% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and 27.3% from Russia, but it could boost its energy dependence on Russia if supplies from the kingdom stall.Powering the Futureread more
Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, died from what authorities have said was a jailhouse suicide in August while awaiting trial on...Politicsread more
An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
The Vision EQS sits alongside an already growing array of production models from Mercedes that underscore its determination to dethrone Tesla as king of the emerging...Autosread more
It's a major comeback for Netflix after the company lost the streaming rights to shows like "Friends" and "The Office."Technologyread more
Democrats running to challenge Trump next year raced to show solidarity with the autoworkers striking as they negotiate with General Motors.Politicsread more
For the moment, it's just a concept vehicle, but the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS is widely believed to offer a clear hint of what an all-electric version of the brand's flagship S-Class will look like.
The EQS is one of more than a dozen concept and production battery-cars that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show last week, a number of those eventually set to roll into showrooms in the U.S., as well as Europe, China and other major markets.
The Vision EQS sits alongside an already growing array of production models from Mercedes, including the much cheaper EQB and EQC and helps underscore not only the financial commitment parent Daimler is making to "electrify" its line-up, but its determination to dethrone Tesla as king of the emerging battery-car market.
Visually, the Vision EQS adopts what Mercedes is calling a "one bow" design language, taking the coupe-like shape of its current S-Class to the next level. While long, low and wide, the concept accommodates the new opportunities afforded by the skateboard-like platform that houses its battery pack, motors and other drivetrain components. Without a big engine up front, designers freed up some of that space to provide room for passengers and cargo.
This is, of course, a concept vehicle, and a number of details aren't likely to make it into production in current form, including the camera system that replaces conventional side view mirrors, and the "floating" instrument panel and rectangular steering wheel. The cabin replaces conventional gauges, knobs and switches with an assortment of touchscreens, including ones built into each of the front seat armrests.
To emphasize its focus on "sustainable" transportation, Mercedes has largely replaced the materials, like leather, traditionally associated with a high-end luxury vehicle. Instead, it uses various artificial materials, the roof liner including recycled "ocean waste" plastic.
Mercedes designers also have downplayed chrome, both inside and out, replacing it with accent lighting wherever possible. Outside, nearly 200 pinpoint LEDs surround the classic Mercedes tri-star logo up front, another 229 individually illuminated stars forming a "lightbelt" at the rear.
By relying on lightweight materials and an extremely aerodynamic design, the 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack in the Vision EQS is promised to deliver about 700 kilometers, or 435 miles of range, though that's using the fairly generous European WLTP test cycle. U.S. EPA numbers typically run about a quarter less.
The battery pack slides into the skateboard-like platform, as do the concept's two motors, one on each axle, that provide a combined 469 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque. And, with that torque coming on almost instantaneously, Mercedes estimates the EQS would hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, with a top speed limited at more than 124 mph. The layout also allow for a through-the-road all-wheel-drive system that can instantly shift power from front to rear.
The platform used in the EQS is "scalable and usable on a cross-model basis," Mercedes noted in a detailed release on the concept. That means it has been designed for production and use on "a wide range of different vehicle(s)" to come. All told, parent Daimler plans to spend nearly $25 billion on batteries and the plants to build them over the next decade, and that doesn't even factor in the billions more spent on product development.
The automaker has confirmed it will offer an extensive range of new, battery-electric vehicles, including the EQB and EQC models that are anchoring the low end, as well as the EQV van also making its debut in production trim at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
A special version of the EQC crossover, dubbed the Edition 1886, will be the first to reach U.S. showrooms next year, getting a jump on the planned Tesla Model Y utility vehicle. While Mercedes officials haven't offered complete details, they've hinted that the brand will have a broader line-up of all-electric models than the up-start California carmaker.
Mercedes, of course, isn't the only automaker offering Frankfurt show-goers a look at its new electric cars and concepts. Rival Volkswagen AG also offered plenty of new models to look at, including the production version of its little ID.3. Dubbed by the automaker an "electric car for the masses," it's the company's first long-range BEV and will start as low as 30,000 euros. That would be about US$33,000, though there are no immediate plans to bring the ID.3 to the States, VW opting for an upcoming electric crossover that will be built at its Chattanooga, Tennessee assembly line.
Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche brands also displayed battery cars and concepts, and even its Lamborghini brand weighed in with the Sian, its most powerful product ever, thanks to a mild hybrid drivetrain.
Other familiar brands displaying electrified wares include BMW and Hyundai, though one of the products commanding a lot of attention is the Byton M-Byte, the production version of the Chinese electric crossover first shown at the Consumer Electronics Show last January. It will also take aim at the Tesla Model Y when it debuts in China next year, with a U.S. launch scheduled for 2021.