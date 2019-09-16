Mercedes-Benz ups the ante on competition against Tesla Model S with all-electric Vision EQS

Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German car maker Mercedes, stands in front of a Mercedes Vision EQS car as he addresses a press conference on September 10, 2019 on the fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, where preparations are under way for the International Auto Show (IAA).

For the moment, it's just a concept vehicle, but the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS is widely believed to offer a clear hint of what an all-electric version of the brand's flagship S-Class will look like.

The EQS is one of more than a dozen concept and production battery-cars that debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show last week, a number of those eventually set to roll into showrooms in the U.S., as well as Europe, China and other major markets.

The Vision EQS sits alongside an already growing array of production models from Mercedes, including the much cheaper EQB and EQC and helps underscore not only the financial commitment parent Daimler is making to "electrify" its line-up, but its determination to dethrone Tesla as king of the emerging battery-car market.

Visually, the Vision EQS adopts what Mercedes is calling a "one bow" design language, taking the coupe-like shape of its current S-Class to the next level. While long, low and wide, the concept accommodates the new opportunities afforded by the skateboard-like platform that houses its battery pack, motors and other drivetrain components. Without a big engine up front, designers freed up some of that space to provide room for passengers and cargo.

This is, of course, a concept vehicle, and a number of details aren't likely to make it into production in current form, including the camera system that replaces conventional side view mirrors, and the "floating" instrument panel and rectangular steering wheel. The cabin replaces conventional gauges, knobs and switches with an assortment of touchscreens, including ones built into each of the front seat armrests.